Gautam Gambhir's last-minute ripper, Perth session hints at playing XI change after India star shrugs off injury concern

Reports in the build-up to the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series in Perth have suggested that India are likely to pick just one spin all-rounder in Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI and have four fast-bowling options, with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to earn his debut cap. However, going by their final net session in Perth, head coach Gautam Gambhir could unleash a last-minute ripper to catch Australia off guard. India's team coach Gautam Gambhir looks on during a practice session at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21, 2024, ahead of first cricket Test between Australia and India(AFP)

India's stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, revealed on Thursday that the team has confirmed its XI for the Test series opener in Perth. And Ashwin is reportedly set to be the lone spinner in the line-up, the accuracy of which could only be clear on Friday. But a report in Fox Cricket revealed that India's net session certainly dropped a hint about Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion, although it did not specify whether in place of Ashwin or alongside him.

The 35-year-old, who has enjoyed success against Australia, walked to the Perth nets with a point to prove. However, early on in his batting session, he was struck on the midriff, and he sunk to the ground and let out a cry of pain. The 77-Test-old veteran, however, regained composure after a while and batted through the entirety of the net session.

What hinted towards his potential inclusion in the Indian playing XI was that he was the last player to leave the nets on Thursday, and was spotted having log chats with head coach Gambhir. He was even all smiles at the end of the training session as the two made their way to the dressing room.

Will Jadeja make India's playing XI in Perth?

The all-rounder has played only four Test matches in Australia, across the last two series - the 2018/19 and the 2020/21 - scoring 175 runs, with two fifties, and picking 14 wickets at 21.78.

Although fans would have to wait until Friday morning to find out Jadeja's fate, but the Australians certainly prepared themselves for the battle as they were spotted facing left-arm spinners during their training sessions in Perth.