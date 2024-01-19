Gavaskar rates captain's knock of Rohit Sharma after India skipper emulates MS Dhoni in 3rd T20I vs AFG

Rohit Sharma made a false start in the first two matches of his comeback series before Virat Kohli-starrer Team India played out a double Super Over thriller against Afghanistan on Wednesday. The veteran opener was run out for a duck in the series opener against the Rashid Khan-less side in Mohali. In the series decider, Rohit perished for a golden duck. With India taking on Afghanistan for the series finale in Bengaluru, Rohit made amends by playing a captain's knock against the Asian giant killers. India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) celebrates with Virat Kohli (R) and Kuldeep Yadav after winning the second super over (AFP)

Teaming up with finisher Rinku Singh, captain Rohit rescued India from a batting collapse before masterminding a thrilling win for the hosts in the double Super Over thriller. The India opener regained top form by smashing a record-breaking century in the 3rd T20I at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rohit guided India to a memorable win to emulate legendary cricketer MS Dhoni in T20Is. Skipper Rohit has matched Dhoni's feat of 41 wins as India's captain in the shortest format.

Gavaskar reacts as Rohit equals Dhoni's T20I record

With Rohit leading from the front and youngster Rinku delivering the goods, former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar opined that Rohit equalling Dhoni's win record is a testament to his captaincy. “This is the format where your captaincy skills are really tested. If he has a higher winning percentage than MS and Virat, that tells you what a good captain he is. What I really liked about this innings is that, generally you say in a T20I game now - the template is to go bang bang bang from the word go. And that is the template that is set. But both Rohit and Rinku used their cricketing intelligence at 22-4 and said no. We can get runs later on but let's just give ourselves a little bit of time,” Gavaskar told Cricbuzz.

Rohit goes past Suryakumar and Maxwell

Becoming the most successful century maker in T20Is, Rohit surpassed Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav with his fifth T20I century for the Men In Blue. Rohit smashed 121 off just 69 balls against Afghanistan, while middle-order batter Rinku chipped in with a crucial 69 off 39 balls. The 36-year-old also enjoyed an unbeaten 190-run stand with Rinku as India recovered from 22-4 to post a gigantic total of 212 in 20 overs.

“If we lose a wicket or two here, we'll be 70 all out. We're 90 all out. So let's give ourselves a little bit of time, we have the ability to make up for it as the innings progresses. And they did, last five overs - 100. But this is a one-off. Normally, you want your teams to play in a different template. But to have that cricketing intelligence and the skillset to adapt and adjust and change your game, to what needs to be done, that is key,” Gavaskar added.