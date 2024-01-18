Virat Kohli dashes into trophy celebrations with 'Michael Jackson slide', breaks internet with viral dance step

Former India skipper Virat Kohli capped off a forgetful series against Afghanistan as the batting icon recorded his first-ever golden duck in the third and final T20I at Bangalore on Wednesday. The batting icon returned to the T20I squad for the first time since the 2022 edition of the ICC World Cup. Kohli announced his return with a quick-fire knock in the series decider against Afghanistan at Indore. The former skipper scored 29 off 16 balls and the senior batter achieved an impressive strike rate of above 181 in the 2nd T20I against the Rashid Khan-less side. Kohli entertained the Chinnaswamy crowd with his on-field antics(AFP-ANI)

When India arrived in Bengaluru for the 3rd T20I, Kohli was hoping to put up a show with the bat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) icon was stopped in his tracks on the first ball of his innings. Dismissed by Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran on the first ball, Kohli ended up surpassing Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to bag an unwanted duck record in the 3rd T20I.

Even though Kohli had a nightmare outing with the willow, the former India skipper remained the talk of the town with his exceptional fielding. The 35-year-old saved a certain six with his ‘Superman’ dive on the boundary line. During the Super Over thriller, Kohli was also seen grooving to a viral song at the Chinnaswamy.

Kohli breaks internet with viral dance step

Kohli's dance steps also garnered the attention of fans on social media. Following India's thrilling win over Afghanistan, the batting icon was seen making a noteworthy entry for the team photo. Here's how Kohli entertained the Chinnaswamy crowd during the dead rubber between India and Afghanistan.

India seal Afghanistan series 3-0

Talking about the match, India edged past Asian giant killers in a match that needed two Super Overs to decide the winner at Bengaluru. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a record-breaking fifth century in the high-scoring contest between the two teams. With the win, Rohit’s India sealed the series 3-0. The three-match series was India's final T20I assignment before the 2024 edition of the ICC World Cup.

What's next for Kohli?

Batting maestro Kohli missed out on smashing a massive record in the Afghanistan T20Is. The star batter was only six runs short of completing 12,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. The leading run-getter in the history of T20I cricket, Kohli has 4037 runs under his belt in 117 games. Kohli will next be seen in India's five-match Test series against England.