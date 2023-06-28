Go be a professional circus around the world: England legend's ruthless jibe on Stokes and McCullum's Bazball philosophy

The ongoing Ashes series between traditional rivals England and Australia started on a gripping note in Edgbaston. England, who have adapted a more stylish and attacking version in the Test format – the Bazball, employed the same strategy in the first Test but it didn't go well with a few ex-England cricketers. (Follow | England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 LIVE score and updates) England Test captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and Ollie Pope during practice(Reuters)

It all started with the hosts declaring their first innings for 393/8, following which they folded Australia for 386. However, England's bold declaration before stumps on the opening day itself didn't go well with the experts.

As the match progressed England maintained the same approach in their second innings and piled 273/10 on the board, leaving Australia with a 281-run target.

Australia then completed the run chase in some memorable fashion as skipper Pat Cummins along with tailender Nathan Lyon added 55 runs for the ninth wicket to win the match by two wickets.

Despite England equally dominating the proceedings, their Bazball approach has received immense flak ever since the defeat. England legend Geoffrey Boycott is one among the many, who echoed similar views in an episode of Vaughan and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast.

"They (England team) lost sight of the fact that the object is to win and then if you want to entertain then yes, by all means. But why can’t you win and entertain? When you get ahead of yourself – and that’s what England did – they stopped thinking.

"If you’re going to just entertain, they might as well be a circus. That’s it, go be a professional circus around the world," he said.

Boycott did mention the first Test to be an exciting one, but added it is the result which mattered. “I enjoyed the cricket, it kept you on the edge of your seat. England were winning every session, but they didn’t win the match, and that should tell them something for the next Test. If you ask people in England, ‘Do you want to win the Ashes, or do you want to entertain and lose?’ I know what the answer will be.”

The second Ashes Test is underway at Lord's, London with England winning the toss and opting to bowl. David Warner and Usman Khawaja have added a 50-plus stand, before Josh Tongue broke the partnership on 73. He cleaned up Khawaja for 17, which was also the final action of the first session.

