Glenn Maxwell announces engagement to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:23 IST

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday took to social media to announce his engagement to girlfriend Vini Raman. The hard hitting batsman put up a photograph with Raman on his Instagram account with an emoji of a ring. Raman, who is of Indian-origin, also informed her followers of the development on Instagram. “Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him #YES,” she wrote in her post.

Maxwell is out of action for a few months after being asked to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow. He had earlier captained the Melbourne Stars to the final of the Big Bash League. The Aussie, who was bought at the IPL auction by Kings XI Punjab, is expected to miss the initial part of the tournament.

He had taken a break from international cricket on the grounds of mental health in October last year.

Maxwell was part of the Australian team that won the 2015 ICC World Cup and has been an integral part of the limited overs teams of Australia for quite some time now.