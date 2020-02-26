e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Glenn Maxwell announces engagement to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman

Glenn Maxwell announces engagement to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman

Maxwell is out of action for a few months after being asked to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow. He had earlier captained the Melbourne Stars to the final of the Big Bash League.

cricket Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell announced his engagement with Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman on Instagram.
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell announced his engagement with Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman on Instagram.(Instagram/Glenn Maxwell)
         

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday took to social media to announce his engagement to girlfriend Vini Raman. The hard hitting batsman put up a photograph with Raman on his Instagram account with an emoji of a ring. Raman, who is of Indian-origin, also informed her followers of the development on Instagram. “Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him #YES,” she wrote in her post. 

View this post on Instagram

💍

A post shared by Glenn Maxwell (@gmaxi_32) on

Maxwell is out of action for a few months after being asked to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow. He had earlier captained the Melbourne Stars to the final of the Big Bash League. The Aussie, who was bought at the IPL auction by Kings XI Punjab, is expected to miss the initial part of the tournament.

ALSO READ: ‘Thought his career was finished...’ - Glenn McGrath lauds Indian pacer

He had taken a break from international cricket on the grounds of mental health in October last year.

Maxwell was part of the Australian team that won the 2015 ICC World Cup and has been an integral part of the limited overs teams of Australia for quite some time now.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Two alternatives in front of Delhi’: CM Kejriwal on violence in northeast areas
‘Two alternatives in front of Delhi’: CM Kejriwal on violence in northeast areas
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
‘Unfortunate’: Minister counters Sonia Gandhi attack with throwback to 1984
‘Unfortunate’: Minister counters Sonia Gandhi attack with throwback to 1984
WhatsApp’s biggest feature ‘Dark Mode’ is coming soon: Key things to know
WhatsApp’s biggest feature ‘Dark Mode’ is coming soon: Key things to know
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
Centre, Police draw flak for Northeast Delhi violence: 10 points
Centre, Police draw flak for Northeast Delhi violence: 10 points
‘Stop insulting me, show some respect’ : Miandad on TV broadcast - WATCH
‘Stop insulting me, show some respect’ : Miandad on TV broadcast - WATCH
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news