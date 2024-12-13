Hardik Pandya vs Suryakumar Yadav: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final schedule, live streaming details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy domestic T20 tournament has finally reached its business end. The knockouts are upon us and only four teams remain in the reckoning to walk away with the title. The semi-final matches will be held on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the first knockout game of the day, Krunal Pandya's Baroda will be in action against Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai will take on Hardik Pandya's Baroda. (AP)

In the second semi-final, Madhya Pradesh will square off against Delhi.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh outclassed Saurashtra by six wickets in the quarter-final. Baroda registered a 41-run win against Bengal while Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by six wickets.

In the other quarter-final, Delhi got the better of Uttar Pradesh by 19 runs.

Squads:

Baroda: Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Chintal Gandhi, Jyotsnil Singh, Raj Limbani, Lukman Meriwala, Hardik Pandya, Bhanu Punia, Mitesh Patel, Mahesh Pithiya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Shubham Sharma, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lakshit Toksiya

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Tamore, Shardul Thakur, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge, Akash Anand, Mohit Avasthi, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Siddhesh Lad, Mohammad Juned Khan, Shams Mulani.

Madhya Pradesh: Abhishek Pathak, Arpit Gaud, Avesh Khan, Harpreet Singh, Kamal Tripathi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Pankaj Sharma, Rahul Batham, Rajat Patidar (c), Shivam Shukla, Subhranshu Senapati, Tripuresh Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Vikas Sharma.

Delhi: Ayush Badoni (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Vansh Bedi (wk), Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Prince Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Aayush Singh, Akhil Chaudhary, Priyansh Arya, Aryan Rana, Himanshu Chauhan, Dhruv Kaushik, Mayank Gusain, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Rawat, Prince Choudhary, Pranav Rajvanshi, Digvesh Rathi.

Here's all you need to know about Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-finals:

When will the SMAT 2024 semi-finals take place?

Both the SMAT 2024 semi-finals will take place on Friday, December 13.

Baroda vs Mumbai - 11:00 AM, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh - 4:30 PM, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Where can you watch the live streaming of the SMAT 2024 semis?

The SMAT 2024 semifinals will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the SMAT 2024 semifinals?

There will be no live broadcast of the SMAT 2024 semifinals.