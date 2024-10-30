Harshit Rana will make Test debut, set to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's XI; desperate move to stop New Zealand

India are hurting. It is a team that doesn't take home defeats lightly. Captain Rohit Sharma may have publicly said that a home series defeat after 12 years is "allowed" but inside the dressing room, he would be restlessly looking to address the slide and stop a repeat of what happened 24 years ago when they were swept in a Test series at home by South Africa. In their effort to stem the tide, some changes in the eleven were expected. Call it desperate if you would want to but India made another interesting addition to their squad for the third and final against New Zealand in Mumbai. Delhi pacer Harshit Rana was drafted into the squad in a hush-hush manner and is likely to make his debut at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (November 1). Harshit Rana is set to make his India debut against New Zealand in Mumbai(PTI)

Harshit Rana's stocks have risen rapidly ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year. The right-arm pacer has been knocking on the doors ever since impressing Gambhir for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. Gambhir knows Rana’s game well, having coached him at KKR this season. The pacer had a fine IPL, striking crucial blows to claim 19 wickets in KKR’s triumph. His ability to surprise the batters with extra pace and bounce from the good length area is what gives him the edge. Rana is also considerably quicker than all his close competitors knocking at the doors

But for an untimely health issue, he would have made his T20I debut against Bangladesh. The wait, however, is set to come to an end as the Indian team management is considering handing him the Test cap in Mumbai. If it’s a normal Wankhede pitch, India will opt for a three-man pace attack and so Rana comes in. If they stick to three spinners and two pacers, there’s a case for Jasprit Bumrah to be rested or the all-rounder coming in for Akash Deep.

India have a difficult choice to make as far as the nature of the pitch is concerned. They lost the first Test in Bengaluru due to the seaming conditions. When they turned to a spin-friendly track in Pune, their batters capsized in front of Mitchell Santner. The chances of treating the Pune defeat as a one-off, however, are greater as India are likely to opt for another spin-friendly pitch. If that is the case, then it might not be a bad idea to rest Bumrah, who has played the last four Tests at home without a break.

Harshit Rana can add pace and more batting depth

After the last-minute inclusion of all-rounder Washington Sundar clicked – he took 11 wickets in the second Test – India are looking to make a similar move by getting a pace-bowling all-rounder for the third Test, adding Harshit Rana to the squad.

With India suffering regular batting collapses, bowlers who can bat are the first choice. Rohit and Gambhir are on the same page on adding depth in batting.

The Wankhede pitch will have something for the pacers with extra bounce and Rana could make his Test debut. After his fine all-round display (59 and a match haul of 7 wickets) in hosts Delhi’s Ranji Trophy win against Assam on Tuesday, the team management will be hoping he makes an instant impact like Washington, who too was included immediately after a solid Ranji show for Tamil Nadu against Delhi.

Rana is also in the 18-member squad for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, part of a six-man seam attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. It will be a good opportunity for the team management to assess Rana at the international level.