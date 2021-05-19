'He dismissed du Plessis, Dhoni and Kohli': Aakash Chopra names young pacer who 'can't be taken lightly'

The Indian Premier League over the years has gained the reputation of being a breeding ground for the next generation of Indian cricketers. Several players, who had created rippled in the tournament, went on to play for the Indian cricket team and have achieved success - names of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah come to mind. This year too, the IPL 2021 saw some scintillating performances from some of India's youngsters.

Pacer Avesh Khan had successfully created an identity of his own in the 2021 IPL. The right-arm quick was trusted by the Delhi Capitals think tank when the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje weren’t available. In return, the youngster emerged as the most successful bowler for the team before the league came to an abrupt halt.

Impressed with his performance, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has hailed the fast bowler, saying the opposition batsmen can’t afford to take Avesh lightly. In his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator heaped praise on the youngster for consistently taking wickets for DC, no matter how difficult the situation was.

“Avesh Khan has been a revelation. He has stood up and gotten counted again and again. He showed that he cannot be taken lightly. Right from the first match, you will see that Avesh Khan performed consistently well. Whether it was the new ball or the old one, whether it was the middle overs or the death overs, he has been very, very good,” Chopra said.

“He took the huge wickets. He dismissed Faf du Plessis, Dhoni and Kohli. He consistently and regularly felled the best player in the opposition line-up. So, he was a huge contributor in Delhi Capitals’ success,” Chopra concluded.

Avesh was quick enough to make his way into the top-half of the Purple Cap list. He scalped a total of 14 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.70 and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2021. His excellent performance paid off rich dividends as he was picked for India's upcoming tour of England as one of the standby players.