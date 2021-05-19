'You play some, you miss some': India pacer not fretting over selection for World Test Championship final

The World Test Championship starts in less than one month from now. India will face New Zealand in a bid to avenge their World Cup semi-final loss from two years ago as the teams attempt to win the first-ever World Test Championship title. Over the years, India’s fast bowling unit has marvelled wherever they’ve played in and what better time for it to sizzle once more in what promises to be one of India’s high-octane Tests of all time.

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav said he is not tensed about his chances of making it to the playing XI for the WTC final against New Zealand in England next month. The right-arm pacer, who last played Test cricket in December 2020, against Australia, said he is keeping himself motivated in training.

Usually, considering they are fit, the Indian side have fielded the pace-bowling trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. In the last 11 Tests they have played together, this particular unit has been vastly successful, bagging 149 wickets. Hence, they are likely to feature in the WTC final again if are three of them all fit. Yadav, however, said players aren't too concerned about the selection as it the job of the team management.

"Being in the XI or not being included is another part of the game. You play some, you miss some. But I have kept backing myself and also motivate myself during training so that my mind and body stay positive… That helps me feel strong. It’s just about keeping yourself fit with a positive mindset, which is in your control," Umesh Yadav said in a chat with The Telegraph.

The 33-year-old further added that several things have to be taken into account while selecting personnel. Yadav, along with Shami and Bumrah, had to leave the tour Down Under mid-way through the Test series because of injuries. While Bumrah recovered in time for the home Test series against England, Shami will don the whites for the first time since that tour.

"As I would say, conditions, situations and who’s bowling well in matches as well as at the nets determine the final XI. Besides, that’s the job of the team management and honestly, we are never really tense regarding our chances," Umesh Yadav added.

Yadav, 33, who was a part of the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021 but didn't play a single game, has 148 Test wickets to his name in 48 matches at an average of 30.54.