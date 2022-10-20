Home / Cricket / Healy appointed vice-captain, likely to lead Australia in tour of India

Healy appointed vice-captain, likely to lead Australia in tour of India

cricket
Published on Oct 20, 2022 11:38 AM IST

Healy takes over from Rachael Haynes, who retired from international cricket last month. With World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning still on her indefinite break, Healy could be donning the skipper's cap for the team's upcoming assignments that include five T20s in India before the home series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.

Alyssa Healy in action.(Twitter)
Alyssa Healy in action.(Twitter)
PTI |

Alyssa Healy is likely to lead Australia in the tour of India in December after the star wicketkeeper-batter was named the vice-captain of the women's team on Thursday.

Healy takes over from Rachael Haynes, who retired from international cricket last month.

With World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning still on her indefinite break, Healy could be donning the skipper's cap for the team's upcoming assignments that include five T20s in India before the home series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.

Lanning had taken an indefinite break to focus on her self following Australia's successful Commonwealth Games campaign which saw them win the title in August.

"It's a privilege to have been offered the vice-captaincy of any Australian team, let alone one that's tasted as much success as this one," Healy was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Rach played a key role in supporting Meg as well as driving the values and culture of the team and while she leaves big shoes to fill, I'm looking forward to helping lead this side alongside Meg and Shell.

"It's a really exciting time to be involved with this team; we've seen personnel changes as well as the emergence of incredible young talent, and with a T20 World Cup and away Ashes just around the corner, I'm looking forward to this next chapter of my career."

The 32-year-old is not new to the roll having served as the temporary vice-captain in the multi-format series against India last year in Haynes absence.

"We're delighted that Alyssa has agreed to take on the role of vice-captain and look forward to the contribution she can make in tandem with Meg," said Shawn Flegler, Head of Performance, Women's Cricket and National Selector.

"Alyssa is an outstanding leader on and off the field and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"We have great confidence in Alyssa, Meg and Shelley leading the team during an exciting 12-month period that will see the team defend its T20 World Cup title and look to retain the Ashes on English soil."

Last month, Shelly Nitschke was named the team's new full-time coach.

CA has also announced that Dan Marsh and Scott Prestwidge would serve as Nitschke's new assistants.

"Dan and Scott are high quality coaches and we're thrilled to have them join Shelley and the team," Flegler said.

"Both have previously spent time with the group, are highly respected and bring complementary skills, knowledge and experience.

"Dan played a pivotal role working with the spinners during the Commonwealth Games and Scott has provided support to the fast bowlers on several occasions, it's great to have them on board full-time."

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alyssa healy
alyssa healy

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out