'I can vouch for Gautam Gambhir's ability to...': Robin Uthappa reacts after India’s painful series defeat vs Sri Lanka

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has extended his support to head coach Gautam Gambhir following a painful series defeat to Sri Lanka. In Gambhir's first One Day International (ODI) assignment as head coach, Team India lost the three-match series to Sri Lanka. The 2-0 series win was Sri Lanka's first bilateral triumph over India in the 50-over format since 1997.

In a series where skipper Rohit and ex-captain Virat Kohli staged their returns, India suffered three successive batting collapses to lose the three-match opera 2-0 in Sri Lanka. Before Kohli and Rohit joined the Indian setup, Gambhir's men hammered Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series at the start of India's white-ball tour of the island nation. Reflecting on India's performances in the Sri Lanka tour, ex-cricketer Uthappa vouched for Gambhir's leadership ability.

What Uthappa said about Gambhir

"He's always been someone who thrives under pressure and has consistently sought out big stages to deliver. As far as I'm concerned, I see the same qualities in him as a leader within this group," Uthappa told The Times of India. After the bitter-sweet tour of the island nation, India will meet Bangladesh in its next assignment. Rohit and Co. will meet Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20Is this season.

'He fosters a culture within the group that encourages success'

"He [Gambhir] will seek out major opportunities and strive to seize them. As a leader, I can vouch for his ability to create an environment that enables people to thrive. He is that kind of leader—more than just a great captain, he's also an excellent tactician and an exceptional leader of people. He fosters a culture within the group that encourages success. Gautam Gambhir is a leader who provides security to his players, and we have seen that in action," Uthappa added.