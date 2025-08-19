ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Fit-again Renuka returns, Shafali overlooked

New Delhi: No surprises, no gambles. Chief selector Neetu David and Co. resisted the temptation to tinker, announcing a World Cup squad that mirrors the one from the recent triumphant ODI series against England. Renuka Singh Thakur will return to the Indian ODI set-up for the first time since her stress fracture in December 2024. (BCCI)

For coach Amol Muzumdar, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, there will be comfort in the familiarity. The Indian squad is one they know best, a reflection of the core that had been fine-tuned over the past year. Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur’s return to fitness and the ODI squad is crucial while a decision with great clarity was made regarding opener Shafali Verma.

Shafali, over the past year, had been knocking on the door with brilliant performances in the domestic circuit after her lean patch with the Indian team. She did return to the fold but it seems like the selection committee was not convinced to lock her in just yet.

Pratika Rawal, who has scored a whopping 703 runs at an average of 54.07 since her ODI debut in December last year, has done pretty much everything right to seal the opener’s spot alongside Smriti Mandhana and it was only fair that they stuck to Muzumdar’s word about prioritising her. Stability and consistency over explosiveness was what the selectors sought.

“Shafali played the Australia A series. She’s in the system, (it’s) not like she’s not,” David said of the Haryana batter’s exclusion in the press conference. “We’ve got our eyes on her. Hope she plays a lot more and garners experience, it’ll help serve India in the 50-overs format.”

While the Indian batting fared well against England and the tri-series against South Africa and Sri Lanka earlier, the bowling needed a spur. Now, India’s spin attack, comprising Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and N Sree Charani has it all – variety, experience and novelty.

“Spinners have always done well for the team even when we played in England, which is why we kept (most of them) in the playing XI,” said Harmanpreet.

However, the pace bowling department needed a shot in the arm. Renuka Singh Thakur, India’s pace spearhead, had been out of action due to a stress fracture she sustained in December last year. She was back to her old self in WPL in March but did not play any India matches since then.

In her absence, many pacers were tested and rotated across both white-ball formats and some stood up to fill the void but Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur made lasting impressions. Expectedly, each of them are rewarded with a spot in the World Cup team and with fit-again Renuka returning to the squad, India have their missing spur.

“Renuka has been a precious player for us. She had (some) niggles and was out of the game, but is now available. She is (one of) our main players. This is the main event and it is great that she is a part of the team,” David said.

Seam-bowling all-rounders are a luxury in cricket and especially in the Indian women’s cricket team. When Amanjot impressed in the Women’s Premier League and Indian colours both, it was clear that she would be treated like she is precious. Although she will not feature against Australia in the ODI series – the last bilateral assignment before the World Cup – due to a “few small niggles”, she is expected to be a key player for India. It also helps that she has the backing of captain Harmanpreet.

While there seems to be comfort in the stability that seniors such as Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti, Richa Ghosh, Renuka and Rana have to offer, there is also a sense of excitement around what newcomers Rawal, Amanjot, Sree Charani and Kranti have to offer.

“This squad has experience but also a lot of young blood. They are also enthusiastic. Amanjot being one of them. I am happy for her and have high expectations,” former India captain Anjum Chopra told HT. “Some performances on the ground are down to an individual’s exuberance. Kranti has it, Shree Charani has the excitement. It was their first time in England and you could see that they were thinking, ‘Oh I am in England, I must perform’.”

All eyes will now be on the team to validate the trust that was placed in continuity and a safe route rather than a risky adventure.