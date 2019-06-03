Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 03, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

ICC World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah undergoes doping test ahead of opener

Dope control official took Jasprit Bumrah for conducting a test during the team’s practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton.

cricket Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Southampton
ICC World Cup 2019,Jasprit Bumrah,ICC World Cup 2019 Doping Test
India's Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in the nets during a training session.(AP)

As Indian cricket team gears up for its first match in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, lethal pacer Jasprit Bumrah was taken for a doping test on Monday.

Dope control official took the pacer for conducting a test during the team’s practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton.

There were a total of two sittings in the test. In the first round, Bumrah was taken for a urine test and after 45 minutes, the blood sample of the pacer was taken.

READ: MS Dhoni issues warning to South Africa in practice session - Watch

Under every ICC event, every Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) player has to undergo a doping test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

A BCCI source confirmed that Bumrah was indeed taken for a doping test. However, the source did not reveal whether any other player is scheduled to undergo a doping test.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 18:36 IST

more from cricket
trending topics