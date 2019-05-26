ICC World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly reveals his choice for new ball bowlers

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly wants Virat Kohli to back Mohammed Shami and pick him in the side as the second seamer ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Ganguly believes that Shami is in the best form of his career currently and the Indian side should make full use of this in the World Cup. He also cited Bhuvneshwar’s loss of form but said that the swing bowler will soon find his groove.

“I’ll play Mohammad Shami. He has not only been good in the IPL but has been brilliant throughout the year for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a dip in form over the last 4-5 months. I’m a fan of Bhuvi but it’s all about temperament and attitude. I believe he will come back stronger,” Ganguly told India TV.

The former skipper also said that India could go on with Hardik Pandya as the third seamer as it will also bolster the batting order of the side.

“I’ll want, at least in the initial stage of the tournament, to have Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya in the pace attack,” said Ganguly.

“I talked to Zaheer Khan during the IPL, and he insisted that he hadn’t seen an Indian bowler performing like that in years, which makes Shami even more important. His death bowling has improved, especially the yorkers. Bumrah and Shami will be the key during the death overs,” he further added.

