If it wasn't for Virat Kohli, India might've lost way before double Super Over: The 'Bumrah' save and catch vs AFG

India secured a thrilling victory over Afghanistan in the final T20I in Bengaluru, winning in a dramatic second Super Over and clinching a 3-0 series sweep on Wednesday. While the home team had already sealed the series with previous wins in Mohali and Indore, the final match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium unfolded as a night of intense drama. Afghanistan, responding to India's imposing total of 212-4, equalled the score at 212-6, leading to a deadlock. Virat Kohli's outstanding save in the boundary

In the initial Super Over, Afghanistan posted 16-1, a score India matched. The second Super Over saw India batting first and scoring 11-2, and spinner Ravi Bishnoi secured their victory in just three deliveries, conceding only one run for his two wickets.

A prominent moment of brilliance came during the second innings, which eventually played a key role in the match ending in a tie. During Afghanistan's chase, Virat Kohli showcased a superhuman effort to prevent what appeared to be a certain six on the boundary line. In the 17th over, Karim Janat attempted a big shot towards the long-on boundary against off-spinner Washington Sundar. The ball seemed destined to clear the ropes, but Kohli executed an incredible leap, securing a one-handed catch. Realising he couldn't hold on to the ball without crossing over the ropes, he swiftly flicked the ball into play before touching the boundary ropes. His exceptional effort saved five assured runs for the team, leaving fans and even fellow Indian players in the dugout in awe.

The moment when Kohli grabbed the ball jumping in the air had an uncanny similarity of the bowling action of Jasprit Bumrah

Watch: The Virat Kohli ‘Bumrah’ save that turned the match vs Afghanistan

In addition to this outstanding fielding display, Kohli later pulled off a brilliant catch, earning recognition as the fielding effort of the night. When Najibullah Zadran lofted a delivery from Avesh Khan into the air, Kohli sprinted to complete the catch impressively, further contributing to India's remarkable fielding performance.

Kohli's exploits in the field did not end there. He got the dangerous Gulbadin run out off the very first ball of the first Super Over with a sharp throw from long on.

Kohli did, however, endure a forgettable outing with the bat as he was dismissed on a first-ball duck in India's innings. It was a Rohit Sharma (121 not out) and Rinku Singh (69 not out) show for India as the hosts recovered from 22/4 to reach a brilliant 212/4 in 20 overs.