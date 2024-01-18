Rohit Sharma nails sixes, pulls off Bishnoi masterstroke to steal Gulbadin's thunder in double Super Over vs Afghanistan

It ain't over till it's over. Rohit Sharma's record-breaking century, followed by Gulbadin Naib's late flourishing, ensured India and Afghanistan took each other to extremes in search of a winner on Wednesday. Not one but two Super Overs decided the outcome of the high-scoring encounter as the recently concluded 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan at Bengaluru turned out to be more than an average dead rubber for the partisan crowd. India's Virat Kohli along with captain Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh celebrate the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran (BCCI-X)

Returning to his second home for the third and final contest, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) icon Virat Kohli recorded his first-ever golden duck in T20Is. While opener Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for 4, in-form Shivam Dube (1) and returning Sanju Samson (0) also capped off embarrassing outings to push Team India on the verge of a great collapse at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With India having its back against the wall, skipper Rohit pummelled the Afghanistan bowlers into submission to lead the fightback of the Men In Blue.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s 12k dream turns into nightmare as he breaks Tendulkar’s unwanted record with golden duck vs Afghanistan

Rohit smashes record 5th century

Teaming up with youngster Rinku Singh (69*), an on-song Rohit propelled India to a challenging total in RCB's den. The veteran Indian opener smashed his record fifth century to script history in the shortest format. Rohit surpassed Surykaumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell with his century No.5 in T20Is. Rohit and Rinku stitched an unbroken 190-run stand, which is the highest for that wicket by any pair in T20Is. India smashed 58 runs in the last two overs to post the gigantic total of 212/4 in 20 overs. Afghanistan's Karim Janat leaked 36 runs in the final over, and the visitors conceded 103 runs in the last 36 balls of the Indian innings. Skipper Rohit remained unbeaten on 121 off 69 balls - which is the fourth-highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is.

How Afghanistan responded

Punching above its weight in the dead rubber, Afghanistan put up a spirited performance with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, captain Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib all smashing blazing half-centuries. A crucial cameo by Mohammad Nabi lifted the giant killers to 167-4 in 17 overs. Pacer Mukesh Kumar went for 10 in the 18th before Avesh Khan was hammered for 17 runs in the 19th over. India needed 18 runs to defend; skipper Rohit roped in pacer Mukesh to bowl the 20th over. On the final ball of the 20th, Gulbadin scored two runs to complete the 18-run over and push the tie into a Super Over.

What's better than 1 Super Over?

Mukesh kickstarted the Super Over by triggering a Kohli-inspired run-out on the first ball. Gurbaz got lucky on the third ball to get a four, while Nabi smoked a six and ran 3 byes to finish Afghanistan's innings on 16. Leading India's response, Rohit fired two consecutive sixes before toe-ending the penultimate ball of the over. Rohit opted to retire to inject some fresh legs in the form of Rinku at the non-striker's end. What followed next only forced Rohit to return to bat for the hosts.

Another one!

Jaiswal earned a single on the final ball as India ended the first Super Over level-pegging with Afghanistan on 16 runs. India's take-two in the Super Over saw Rohit and Co. scoring only 11 runs. Rohit was allowed to bat in the decider since the veteran opener was not dismissed in the previous Super Over. Rohit opened the scoring with a six and followed it up with a four.

Rohit's masterstroke

After sneaking a single, India lost Rinku and Rohit to close its innings on 11 eventually. Marshalling his troops one final time at the Chinnaswamy, Rohit produced a masterstroke by unleashing Ravi Bishnoi in the second Super Over. Bishnoi repaid Rohit's faith by getting the better of Nabi on the first ball. Spin wizard Bishnoi then got the better of Gurbaz on the third ball to seal India's thrilling double Super Over win over Afghanistan. The dead rubber became the first international contest to produce two Super Overs. India and Afghanistan scored 424 runs on Rohit's starry night.