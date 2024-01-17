Virat Kohli’s 12k dream turns into nightmare as he breaks Tendulkar’s unwanted record with golden duck vs Afghanistan

Another day, another Virat Kohli record? The stars didn't align for the talismanic batter of Men In Blue as Kohli recorded his first T20I golden duck at the home of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. Leading the batting charge of Rohit Sharma's Team India in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series against Afghanistan, run-machine Kohli was tipped to reach new heights in his glittering career on Wednesday. India's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal (AFP)

Kohli, who is the face of IPL giants Bangalore, was only six runs away from scoring 12,000 T20 runs when India squared off against the Rashid Khan-less side at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli walked out to bat for the 2007 world champions following the dismissal of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over bowled by Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan. Zadran, who jolted India with the scalp of Jaiswal, bagged Kohli's jackpot wicket on the next ball. As Kohli recorded his first-ever golden duck in T20Is, a jampacked Chinnaswamy Stadium was silenced by Zadran.

Kohli breaks Sachin's unwanted record

Interestingly, Kohli still managed to enter his name in the history books. The former India skipper bagged a dubious record with his first-ever golden duck in T20Is. Kohli's batting no-show in the 3rd T20I paved the way for the ex-India skipper to register his 35th duck. Kohli has surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar with the unwanted record. Batting legend Tendulkar notched up 34 ducks in international cricket - the most by a premier Indian batter before Kohli failed to open his account in the final Afghanistan T20I.

Which player has the most ducks?

Kohli has 35 ducks to his name in 522 international matches for the Asian giants. Former cricketer Zaheer Khan has the most number of ducks for India across all formats. Pacer Zaheer was dismissed for a duck on 44 occasions in international cricket. Legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for most ducks in international cricket. The spin-bowling great was out for nought 59 times on the international circuit.