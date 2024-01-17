India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Samson to return as IND look to experiment while seeking whitewash

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: India have not had too much trouble sealing the series win against Afghanistan and now, they are looking to complete a whitewash in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is a famously high-scoring venue and so one can ...Read More expect a lot of runs and India will be hoping that they can maintain their perfect record against their opponents.

However, with the series in the bag, they could go for some changes. While captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could have been expected to sit out in normal circumstances, it is unlikely to happen today. Kohli played just his first T20I in over a year in the second match and this is India's last international game in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup and so he will be looking to make the most of it. Rohit, on the other hand, fell for back to back ducks and so he will also be keen to get some runs under the belt.

Jitesh Sharma has remained the No.1 choice behind the stumps. However, power-hitter Sanju Samson can replace Jitesh as the gloveman has an outside chance of returning to the fold. Jitesh was dismissed for a duck in the 2nd T20I. The only two changes Team India can fancy in the bowling department are adding Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to the starting eleven.

India missed the services of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and ex-skipper Kohli in the first match but the duo made noteworthy returns in the series decider at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Batting maestro Kohli showed intent and played a quick-fire knock, while opener Jaiswal kept Shubman Gill at bay with his blistering 68-run knock off 34 balls.