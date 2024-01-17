India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Samson to return as IND look to experiment while seeking whitewash
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Follow live score and updates of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: India have not had too much trouble sealing the series win against Afghanistan and now, they are looking to complete a whitewash in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is a famously high-scoring venue and so one can ...Read More expect a lot of runs and India will be hoping that they can maintain their perfect record against their opponents.
However, with the series in the bag, they could go for some changes. While captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could have been expected to sit out in normal circumstances, it is unlikely to happen today. Kohli played just his first T20I in over a year in the second match and this is India's last international game in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup and so he will be looking to make the most of it. Rohit, on the other hand, fell for back to back ducks and so he will also be keen to get some runs under the belt.
Jitesh Sharma has remained the No.1 choice behind the stumps. However, power-hitter Sanju Samson can replace Jitesh as the gloveman has an outside chance of returning to the fold. Jitesh was dismissed for a duck in the 2nd T20I. The only two changes Team India can fancy in the bowling department are adding Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to the starting eleven.
India missed the services of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and ex-skipper Kohli in the first match but the duo made noteworthy returns in the series decider at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Batting maestro Kohli showed intent and played a quick-fire knock, while opener Jaiswal kept Shubman Gill at bay with his blistering 68-run knock off 34 balls.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 17, 2024 04:26 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India's new high-strike rate battersJan 17, 2024 04:08 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: The T20 World Cup
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Chances are that this match will have little bearing on how India line up in the T20 World Cup. There is an entire IPL to be played before that though and that will be something that the selectors will be keeping an eye on. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav are among the big names missing in this squad and they will all be playing in the IPL.Jan 17, 2024 03:53 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: The last T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: That came just a few days ago, on December 23 last year and it marked India's first T20I match win at the Chinnaswamy since February 2017. India scored 160/8 wih Shreyas Iyer scoring 53 in 37 balls and Axar Patel making 31 in 21 balls. Axar then recorded incredible figures of 1/14 in four overs as Australia were limited to a score of 154/8.Jan 17, 2024 03:48 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Chinnaswamy stadium in T20I cricket
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: The first T20I match to be played here was between India and Pakistan. It was Pakistan who won that match by five wickets. In fact, India have won just three out of the seven T20Is they have played here. It served as the venue for two matches in the 2016 T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and West Indies (West Indies won by seven wickets) and Australia and Bangladesh (Australia won by three wickets).Jan 17, 2024 03:41 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: A bowler's plight in Bengaluru
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Tiny ground, flat wicket, the Chinnaswamy is tailor-made for the the smash-bang run fests that brings in the moolah nowadays in T20 cricket. In all this, the bowler is sometimes forgotten but Arshdeep Singh explained how bowlers can make it work in their favour. "As bowlers we feel we have nothing to lose here [Chinnaswamy stadium]. The batters are under pressure to score more and more boundaries. That's where as a bowler you're in the game and you can get more wickets as well," he said.Jan 17, 2024 03:35 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Afghanistan's series
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Afghanistan have shown little patches of their brilliance but it is quite clear that they have missed Rashid Khan dearly in the bowling attack and as a lower order dasher. "I think we've played some good cricket in parts. But there's also times where we perhaps haven't been as good as we expect from ourselves. We're hoping to get closer to good 40 overs from ourselves tomorrow and be able to put some pressure on the Indian side, specially in the middle overs with the ball," said their head coach Jonathan Trott.Jan 17, 2024 03:21 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli's return
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Kohli has a 50-plus average in T20I cricket and is India's most prolific of all time in the T20 format overall by some margin. However, he is not known to be the quickest of scorers and with the role of anchors slowly eroding away in the modern day game, it seems Kohli has also made a conscious effort to change his ways. He was looking to smash the ball everywhere in the second T20I and was reasonably successful doing it as well, scoring 29 runs in 16 balls in front of a rapturous Indore crowd.Jan 17, 2024 03:12 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Afghanistan full squad
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Rahmat ShahJan 17, 2024 03:04 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India full squad
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shubman GillJan 17, 2024 03:03 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: This will be the eighth time that India and Afghanistan face each other in a T20I and the former have won all but one of those matches. The one victory that didn't happen came in the Asian Games final last year, which was washed out. This is the first bilateral T20I series between the two sides and Afghanistan have never really looked liked they could end this drought in this. India have been dominant throughout and they will be looking to maintain that in what is their last T20I match before the T20 World Cup.Share this articleTopics
-