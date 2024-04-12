Incomparable Bumrah is superstar of IPL: Harbhajan

Mumbai, No bowler, except for the retired Lasith Malinga, can match Jasprit Bumrah's ability to single-handedly win games for his team and that's why the Indian pace spearhead is the superstar of the ongoing IPL, feels former spinner Harbhajan Singh. HT Image

Bumrah lived upto his reputation with a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match here on Thursday night to share the purple cap with Yuzvendra Chahal. In awe of his performance, Harbhajan said the unassuming bowler is peerless.

"To see him bowl from day one and today, there's a huge difference. He's been a great learner of the game....He wants to learn every day, even if he got five wickets today, he'll go back and tomorrow, he'll see the videos of himself and see where he can improve," Harbhajan told Star Sports on 'Cricket Live'.

"And he's so calm, composed. When it comes to pressure situation, no one does better than what he does. People often talk about Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, because it's a batter's game. But, if you talk about the superstars of the game, he's by far I think, the superstar of the IPL.

"He wins games on his day, like nothing. So, how many batters have done that?" he asked.

The only bowler who comes close to Bumrah's brilliance is Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga, who is incidentally the bowling coach of his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

"If you count, like three to four batters, but if you see the bowlers, it's only Bumrah or Malinga across the format. So, unbelievable. So, the basic thing is he wants to learn and he wants to get better every day.

"And he's still very humble, very calm, and very, very hardworking...It's a great lesson for all the youngsters. When you're practicing, practice like you're playing the game," he pointed out.

Harbhajan was also effusive in his praise of Suryakumar Yadav, who struck a half century on Thursday to announce his return to form after struggling with injuries in the past three months.

"When Suryakumar Yadav shines, you don't want to see anyone. When I see this guy, I think he's a better version of AB De Villiers...if I was part of any team, he would be my first pick if he comes in the auction," he said.

