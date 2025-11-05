India squad announcement for South Africa Tests Live updates: Rishabh Pant set to return, Shami likely to miss out

Live

India squad LIVE updates for South Africa Tests: Rishabh Pant expected to return

India squad announcement for South Africa Tests Live updates: India’s red-ball season is about to restart with a two-Test series against South Africa. The All-India Selection Committee is expected to name the 15-member squad by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. However, a press conference by chief selector Ajit Agarkar appears unlikely, as India are currently engaged in a T20I series in Australia, with the fourth match scheduled for Thursday. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is poised to make his comeback to the Test squad after successfully proving his fitness in the India A games against South Africa A. The wicketkeeper-batter had suffered a foot fracture during the England tour, forcing him to miss the Asia Cup, West Indies Tests, and the Australia series. Pant underlined his return to form with a crucial 90-run knock in the second innings of a 275-run chase for India A. He will be returning to his vice-captaincy duty for the South Africa Test with Shubman Gill leading the charge. On Sunday, India’s team management released spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the T20I squad in Australia so he could join the India A side for their second four-day match against South Africa A, starting November 6. The fixture will be held at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami might miss out once again despite an impressive show in the Ranji Trophy with the current management preferring other options over him in recent times. It will be a big surprise if Shami makes a return to the Test side. Meanwhile, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is set to return to the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against India next month, having recovered from a calf injury that sidelined him during the recent Pakistan tour. Bavuma will lead a 15-member squad for the Tests scheduled in Kolkata from November 14–18 and Guwahati from November 22–26. He replaces David Bedingham, who has been left out, while spinner Prenelan Subrayen is the other omission from the touring party. ...Read More

