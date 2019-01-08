India vs Australia: Anil Kumble speaks about India’s domestic circuit, Mayank Agarwal, and Cheteshwar Pujara

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble believes that Virat Kohli and team deserve great credit for clinching the series in Australia and scripting history.

“I mean we’ve never achieved that. There were a couple of times when it was very close, 2003/04 Australia drew the series & in 2007/08. There’s always ifs & buts regarding the Sydney Test match, but otherwise we came pretty close but this team richly deserves all the credit for beating Australia,” Kumble told CricketNext.

The former captain, who has led India in Australia, also said that it is a very difficult place to tour and after the reversal in Perth, Kohli’s boys rallied around beautifully to bounce back in Melbourne and Sydney. He praised Mayank Agarwal for walking into the team and making his presence felt from the word go.

“Credit should be given to Mayank Agarwal as well. Who came in, has not played in Australia before, just walked into the team & made his presence felt. You know the opening stand, India has had some issues, especially in the first two Test matches. So Mayank Agarwal’s contribution, both in Melbourne & of course in Sydney was important,” Kumble further added.

Kumble also praised India’s domestic setup for producing more rounded and complete players who seem to be ready for international cricket.

“I think that’s because of the system that is available here, IPL certainly puts every player under pressure, immense pressure, although it’s totally different to Test cricket. The India A tours, I think all these cricketers that you have mentioned have spent enough time on India A tours & with Rahul Dravid, I think that makes a big difference as well,” the former leg-spinner said.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who walked away with the man of the series award, drew special praise from Kumble.

“I know there are a lot of people still talking about strike rates, hopefully after this performance of Pujara everybody will shut up talking about the strike rates because it is not about the strike rates, it is about getting the runs doing the job for the team, that is exactly what Pujara does.” Kumble said.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 17:15 IST