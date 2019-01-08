India vs Australia: Big payday for Virat Kohli and boys as BCCI announces cash reward for historic series win

After their historic series win in Australia, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Virat Kohli and team for their achievement which also consolidated their position as the number 1 Test side in the world.

The BCCI also announced the following cash awards after the historic Test series win against Australia –

(i) All Test team members - The bonuses will be equivalent to the actual match-fee payable: which is INR 15 Lakhs per match for Playing XI and INR 7.5 Lakhs per match for the reserve players.

(ii) Coaches – INR 25 Lakhs each.

(iii) Team India Support Staff (non-coaching) – The bonuses will be equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee

Captain Virat Kohli said that this win was the biggest achievement of his career and praised his team for sticking together and getting the job done.

“Firstly I want to say, I’ve never been more proud of a team than this one. The culture we’ve been able to build over the last 12 months. Our transition started here when I became the captain for the first time,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation at the SCG.

“Only one word to say, I’m proud. To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. They make the captain look good. Definitely deserve to enjoy this moment,” he added.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 15:54 IST