India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara to play county cricket during IPL

Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed his intention to play county cricket during the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League that begins late March and concludes mid-May.

Pujara had a base price of Rs 50 lakh at IPL auctions last December but he failed to find a team.

However, he was the best batsman in the just-concluded Test series in Australia, scoring three centuries in the four matches to clinch the Man of the Series award as India won the series 2-1.

For his 193 runs in the first innings of the Sydney Test, the right-hander also took home the Man of the Match gong.

India have managed to clinch a first Test series win Down Under in their 11th attempt, following wins in the first Test at Adelaide and the third at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“It’s a great feeling for all of us. We’ve been working really hard to win a series overseas. And especially doing it in this country, it’s never easy. First hundred was special, scoring it in Adelaide and going 1-0 up is something which we were all aiming for. When you do that, there’s a good chance of winning the series. As a batsman, you just need to get used to pace and bounce”, Pujara said at the post-match presentation following a rain-marred draw in Sydney.

Pujara further talked about the impact of county cricket on his technique and revealed his intention to play in the England domestic season during the upcoming IPL season.

“Playing in different conditions, in South Africa, in England, in county cricket has helped me improve my technique.

“[The current Indian team is] definitely the best squad I’ve been a part of. Congratulations to the bowlers. Taking 20 wickets in never easy.

“I’ll be playing some first-class cricket back home. During IPL, I might be playing county cricket. Next Test series is 6-7 months away. I’ll work hard on my game to play white-ball cricket. But Test cricket is my priority, it’ll always remain my priority.”

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 09:33 IST