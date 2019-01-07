India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co script history, break 70-year-old jinx

A dominant India won a historic first-ever series in Australia on Monday with a 2-1 victory after play in the fourth and final Test in Sydney was abandoned due to rain.

Australia were still 316 runs behind when the match was called off as a draw, leaving India with a series triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Australia were all set to resume their second innings on six without loss, still 316 runs behind India’s first innings 622-7 declared, after the tourists enforced the follow-on on the rain-disrupted fourth day.

It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.

Persistent light rain washed out the first session of the fifth day of the final test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

The lunch break was taken as scheduled at 12.30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) with the covers still on the wicket.

However, things did not improve and play was finally abandoned after the lunch break.

India came into the Sydney Test with a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series after winning the matches in Adelaide and Melbourne while the hosts were able to win the second match in Perth.

“It’s a great feeling for all of us. We’ve been working really hard to win a series overseas. And especially doing it in this country, it’s never easy,” Cheteshwar Pujara said after played was called off on Monday.

