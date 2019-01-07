India vs Australia: How Virat Kohli & Co made the most of rain delay in Sydney Test

The fourth Test match between India and Australia in Sydney faced a number of rain delays over the last couple of days and on Monday, not a single ball was bowled in the first session as it continued to drizzle at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the Indian cricket team cricketers kept themselves busy with official photo shoots and formalities.

In the morning of the final day, the Indian cricket team players and staff kept themselves busy as an official photo shoot took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In a video posted by the official SCG Twitter handle, Virat Kohli and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine were then seen signing the prestigious ‘captains roll of honour’.

India closed in on their maiden series win on Australian soil as rain played spoilsport once again with no play possible before lunch on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia on Monday.

Covers have been on throughout the morning even though it has been light rainfall with dark clouds hovering over Sydney Cricket Ground. The first session was completely washed out due to the persistent rainfall.

READ: India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 5 in Sydney

As things stand, India have scored 622 for 7 in their first innings while Australia were made to follow-on for the first time on home soil in 30 years after being bowled out for 300. The home team were 6/0 in their second innings.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 08:21 IST