India vs Australia Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: All or nothing for Rohit and IND as AUS hurdle awaits
- 30 Mins agoA lack of match time for the Australians?
- 40 Mins agoThe last time India faced Australia in an ICC tournament...
- 50 Mins agoIndia vs Australia: Who leads, who trails?
- 41 Sec ago India. Australia. And the game of knockouts
- 10 Mins ago Rohit Sharma has yet to see the pitch
- 20 Mins agoNo big guns, no worry for Australia
- 30 Mins agoAustralia's road to the semifinal
- 40 Mins ago India's road to the semi-final
- 50 Mins ago Hello all! Welcome to the Champions Trophy knockouts!
India vs Australia Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: There is always an aura of invincibility about Australia but, quite astonishingly, that seemed to fade a bit for Indian fans in particular between, say, 2016 and 2021. In this period, India won both the matches they played against Australia in ICC tournaments - in the 2016 T20 World Cup, and the 2019 World Cup, and went on a run of four consecutive series wins in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, including two Down Under itself....Read More
It is, hence, understandable if the younger crop of Indian fans, who don't have very vivid memories older than 2016, are slightly shocked by how Australia have haunted and hounded India in recent years. For older fans, though, this is only a return to normalcy. A match against Australia has historically been a death knell for India, particularly in the big tournaments. Regardless of how good you are, the Aussies are just better than you, as Sourav Ganguly's side found out in the 2003 World Cup.
India's many failures against Australia since 2021
In the years after the pandemic, Australia crashed India's World Cup festival in 2023 quite extraordinarily in Ahmedabad. Before that, they dealt India their second consecutive defeat in the World Test Championship final. They may have lost their fourth consecutive Test series to India in this period but that was a distant memory when Rohit Sharma's men were being dismantled in Australia in late 2024 and early 2025, thus resulting in them missing out on the WTC final for the first time.
The Travis Head factor
Australia may be playing with a depleted bowling attack in the 2025 Champions Trophy but their batting lineup doesn't have too many missing stars. Which means, India have to deal with Travis Head once again. Australia's destroyer-in-chief has taken a special liking to India in recent years, and in ODIs, he averages 43.12 against them in nine matches. He has scored just one century but that was in that 2023 World Cup final which powered Australia to victory.
Head fell for just six runs against England but was looking in very good touch against Afghanistan before rain in Lahore won the day. He was unbeaten on 59 in 40 balls with Australia chasing a target of 274.
Therein lies a factor that might work in India's favour. Australia have managed to play just one completed match all tournament - the run feast in Lahore against England which they won by five wickets. No one really even took the field for their second match against South Africa in Rawalpindi which was completely washed out and their batters couldn't really do much in the third game against Afghanistan either, with just under 13 overs being bowled in their innings.
India's chances in Dubai
India, however, would be best served not to consider anything as an advantage going into this game due their recent trials and tribulations against the Aussies. Captain Rohit Sharma seems to be doing just that. He even denied that India have any advantage at all with regards to venue, despite being the only side that haven't travelled between cities at all in this tournament while all teams who faced them have needed to travel between two different countries and had to hop between cities in Pakistan before and after that.
It is quite likely that India will go in with same eleven that beat New Zealand quite soundly in their last group match, unless the pitch throws a curveball. Leaving out Varun Chakravarthy is now impossible after his fifer in the last match that won him the player of the match. It was his contribution, and that of the rest of the spinners, that really set the game up for India whose batters themselves had a tough time in the game.
At the end of it all, though, India would be hoping that Rohit himself strikes the jackpot this time. His efforts to go as big as possible early on has clipped his contributions with the bat thus far in the tournament and it was his 92 off 41 balls that made the difference in India's victory over Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup - a rare win for them in this fixture as part of a big tournament in the years since the pandemic. The ideal scenario for India would be their top three of Rohit, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli all firing to the best that they can, regardless of whether they are batting first or chasing.
Here are a few pointers related to the India vs Australia Champions Trophy semifinal:
- India have won three matches en route to reaching the semi-final, whereas Australia have just won one.
- India have not beaten Australia in an ICC knockout match since the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal.
- On the contrary, Australia last beat India in an ICC knockout game in the final of the 2023 World Cup.
- The winner of today's contest will face either South Africa on New Zealand in the final on Sunday
- Cooper Connolly was drafted into the Australia squad to replace the injured Matthew Short.
- For India, the toss-up in the Playing XI is between Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana.
- As per Steve Smith, a dry surface awaits both teams in the semi-final today.
IND vs AUS Live Score: A lack of match time for the Australians?
IND vs AUS Live Score: Australia started their tournament with one of the most talked-about match of it - they chased a target of 353 with five wickets and more than two overs to spare. However, they could do precious little in the matches after that. Their second game, a potentially juicy encounter against South Africa, was entirely washed out in Rawalpindi and they could bat just 12.5 overs before rain won again, this time in Lahore. It has hence been about 10 days since Australia last played a full ODI match. In this period, India beat Pakistan and New Zealand.
IND vs AUS Live Score: The last time India faced Australia in an ICC tournament...
IND vs AUS Live Score: Was also when India broke the run of big losses to them in big tournaments. It was the last match of the Super Eights for them India batted first. Captain Rohit Sharma went berserk in a way only he could and his 92 off 41 balls, coupled with a brilliant 31 off 16 by Suryakumar Yadav, took India to 20/5. Travis Head, unsurprisingly, powered the Aussie chase and he smashed 76 in 43 balls before falling to the irresistible Jasprit Bumrah. Head's dismissal sent the Aussie chase into a tailspin and India won by 24 runs.
IND vs AUS Live Score: India vs Australia: Who leads, who trails?
IND vs AUS Live Score: India don't trail too many teams in world cricket, but Australia is one of them. In 151 ODIs, the Aussies have dominated India with a strong 84-57 record. Having said that, India do have the edge over Australia in the Champions Trophy, with a 2-1 lead, notching up wins in the first two editions of the tournament in the years 1998 and 2000. India and Australia have not faced each other in the Champions Trophy since 2006, when the Aussies emerged victorious by six wickets, which adds an extra layer of excitement. This match is 19 years in the making. Almost two decades.
IND vs AUS Live Score: India. Australia. And the game of knockouts!
IND vs AUS: India haven't had the greatest of times when it comes to facing Australia in the knockouts of an ICC tournament. Only thrice have the Men In Blue done it – in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy – played in a knockout format, the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final and the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal. Ever since, Australia have gotten the better of the Indians – be it the 2015 World Cup semifinal, the World Test Championship final in 2023, and the unforgettable ODI World Cup final a few months later. India hit back at the Aussies to a certain extent when they sent them packing from the 2024 T20 World Cup, but the real test lies today. Can Rohit and Co. banish their demons? The answer isn't too far away.
IND vs AUS Live Score: Rohit Sharma has yet to see the pitch
IND vs AUS Live Score: The Ahmedabad surface on which the World Cup 2023 final was played was as dry as it can get, and if Australia captain Steve Smith is to be believed, the battleground looks to be another dry surface on the offering. India captain Rohit Sharma is yet to see the pitch (until the match eve) since the team had an off day on Monday. Rest assured, the captain will give the fresh deck a good and hard look before finalising his Playing XI. India have thus far played all their matches in the Champions Trophy on three different pitches, with a fourth one awaiting today.
IND vs AUS Live Score: No big guns, no worry for Australia
IND vs AUS Live Score: Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are not fit, Mitchell Starc has personal reasons and Marcus Stoinis has retired. Still, Australia, in whatever game time they've had, have shown they are as ruthless as ever. Josh Inglis' 120 trumped Ben Duckett's 165, while Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshuis produced sparks of brilliance against Afghanistan with the ball. At the helm of things is Steve Smith, who can never be counted out, especially when the opponent is India. And lastly, India's nemesis, Travis Head, is eager to take off after getting dismissed cheaply by Jofra Archer.
IND vs AUS Live Score: Australia's road to the semifinal
IND vs AUS Live Score: Like India, Australia, too, have enjoyed a spotless Champions Trophy campaign, but for totally different reasons. Technically, they've qualified for the semifinal on the back of just one win, all thanks to rain and the insane run-chase they pulled off against England, where the Aussies gunned down 352 to win the match by five wickets. Their next fixture against South Africa was washed out without a ball bowled before rain ended their charge against Afghanistan. One win from three matches, and yet, they are here. If outcomes in sports were based on fairness, India should already be into the final, but it's never that way is it?
IND vs AUS Live Score: India's road to the semi-final
IND vs AUS Live Score: India, the odds on favourite, are yet to put a foot wrong in the Champions Trophy. They began with a commanding win over Bangladesh by six wickets, where Shubman Gill's eighth ODI century took them over the line in a tricky chase after a returning Mohammed Shami's 5/53 bowled Bangladesh out for a moderate 228. Three days later, India continued their juggernaut against Pakistan, where a fairytale century from Virat Kohli made it six wins out of six matches for the Men in Blue over their arch-rivals. India then had to wait for a week, but showed no ring rust as the team masterfully defended 242 against New Zealand, with Varun Chakaravarthy's 5/42 overshadowed Matt Henry's identical figures to choke the Kiwi chase. Three wins out of three games for India as Rohit's unbeaten unit marches onto the semis.
IND vs AUS Live Score: Hello all! Welcome to the Champions Trophy knockouts!
IND vs AUS Live Score: The Champions Trophy 2025 has not been a long tournament by any stretch of the imagination, and hence, here we are, just 12 days removed from the start of it for the first knockout match. Semi-final 1, featuring India and Australia, two teams who are no strangers to each other. Social media has been abuzz with the build-up, reminding India how they are up against their bogey team. After all, who can forget – especially if you're an Indian cricket fan – the night of November 19, 2023, where euphoria for one of these teams, led to tears for the other? A lot of water has flown under the bridge since that heartbreaking evening in Ahmedabad, but the wounds are yet to heal. Will tonight prove to be a balm for India, or will Australia once again boast bragging rights? It's India vs Australia.