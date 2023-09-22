News / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI 2023: India seek answers from Iyer, Suryakumar, Ashwin before World Cup
India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI 2023: India seek answers from Iyer, Suryakumar, Ashwin before World Cup

Sep 22, 2023 09:41 AM IST
India vs Australia Live Score: India and Australia's last throw at the dice to tighten loose ends before World Cup. Follow IND vs AUS live score 1st ODI, Mohali

India vs Australia Live Score: Exactly 16 days from today, India and Australia will square off in Chennai. The stakes will be higher, the expectations bigger and the stage grander… in fact the grandest of them all. But before that crucial World Cup 2023 encounter, India and Australia have one final chance to tighten the loose ends in this three-match ODI series starting today at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI
India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI

With less than two weeks to go for the World Cup, many could argue the need for a bilateral series, especially when all the 10 participating teams will play two warm-up matches each before the main rounds. A last-minute injury during the series could actually end up hurting the team.

Try and explain that to Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sundar. Or even Australia captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Adam Zampa. Despite being match-winners in their own right, all these superstars of the game have a point or two to prove before the World Cup. Some like Iyer, Cummins, and Smith are returning from injuries and are searching for as much quality game time as possible before the World Cup. There are players like Ashwin, Sundar and Labuschagne who are making a final attempt to somehow squeeze into the World Cup squad. While Suryakumar and Zampa, despite being confirmed in India's and Australia's World Cup squads respectively, both these players know they have not been at their best of late.

India don't have captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for this match and the next one. The four first-XI India stars will only return to the squad in the final match of the series. Australia too will miss the services of Michell Starc and Glenn Maxwell for the first two ODIs but the good thing for them is that both Cummins and Smith are fit to play.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 22, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Some big stars missing

    India vs Australia Live Score: With an eye on workload management before the World Cup, India have decided to rest captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, star batter Virat Kohli, and lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the first two ODIs of this three-match series against Australia. All of them will return for the final match. KL Rahul will lead India in the first two ODIs. What this also means is that the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur will get to play and make a case for themselves in the World Cup XI.

  • Sep 22, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI in Mohali

    India vs Australia Live Score: Can an India vs Australia series ever be dull? Or feel unnecessary? NEVER! There are a few raised eyebrows over the timing of the three-match ODI series with barely a couple of weeks to go before the World Cup but players from both sides know that when it is India vs Australia, the stakes are always high. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IND vs AUS 1st ODI at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. This will be both India and Australia's last chance to find answers to questions (if any) before they begin their quest for another World title.

Topics
india vs australia

IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: India seek answers from Iyer, Surya, Ashwin

cricket
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 09:41 AM IST

India vs Australia Live Score: India and Australia's last throw at the dice to tighten loose ends before World Cup. Follow IND vs AUS live score 1st ODI, Mohali

Live India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI
ByHT Sports Desk

Kishan in place of Rohit, Tilak at Kohli's No.3, Iyer fit, Ashwin over Sundar

Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, R Ashwin are set to get much-needed game time in the Australia ODIs before the World Cup begins.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are set to open for India in 1st ODI vs Australia(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 09:18 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Australia Live Streaming for free: When, where to watch IND vs AUS ODI

India vs Australia Live Streaming 1st ODI: Get details on when, where and how to watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI for free.

Team India players during a practice session at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
cricket
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 08:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India vs Australia: World Cup in sight, Ashwin loads his final roll of the dice

Three ODIs stand between Ravichandran Ashwin and his hopes of representing India at the World Cup.

Ravichandran Ashwin knows he is up against fitness and fate.(Getty)
cricket
Published on Sep 22, 2023 08:00 AM IST
ByR Kaushik

Harbhajan perfectly sums up why Samson was not selected India's World Cup squad

Harbhajan Singh has explained the reasons why Sanju Samson was not included in India's World Cup 2023 squad.

Harbhajan Singh has explained why Sanju Samson was overlooked by selectors(ANI-AP)
cricket
Published on Sep 22, 2023 06:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

‘Suryakumar doesn't need to worry': Dravid ends World Cup debate on India star

Rahul Dravid had a confident response on Suryakumar Yadav's World Cup prospects even as the India star remains out of form in the ODIs.

Rahul Dravid (L) spoke in detail about Suryakumar Yadav's place in the World Cup squad(PTI)
cricket
Published on Sep 22, 2023 06:28 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Dhoni didn't sacrifice his batting position…': Sreesanth's response to Gambhir

Sreesanth has weighed on Dhoni’s batting position after Gambhir said the ex-India skipper would've broken all records had he batted at No.3.

After Gambhir, Sreesanth has weighed on the 'Dhoni debate' (ANI-Getty Images)
cricket
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 06:21 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

PCB reviews Asia Cup performance ahead of World Cup squad announcement

All teams must finalise their 15-player squads for the cricket showpiece before the September 28 deadline.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (C) speaks with Zaman Khan (R) on the last over during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match(AFP)
cricket
Published on Sep 21, 2023 11:50 PM IST
PTI | , Lahore

Will India's death bowling come good under pressure?

With the match on the line, the slightest error in execution carries dire consequences. Are Bumrah and Co up for it?

Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera in the Asia Cup 2023 final match(ANI)
cricket
Published on Sep 21, 2023 10:41 PM IST
ByVivek Krishnan, New Delhi

Dravid answers red-hot 'Kohli-Rohit' question: 'These decisions are made...'

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid answered the buzzing question about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of the 1st ODI against Australia.

Dravid opened up about resting senior players for the first 2 ODIs (AP-AFP)
cricket
Updated on Sep 21, 2023 10:45 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India vs Australia: Focus on Iyer, Ashwin in World Cup dress rehearsal

India's three-match series against Australia is a chance for both teams to fine-tune their game plans for the World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer needs a solid few knocks to solidify his place in India's Playing XI. (Getty)
cricket
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 08:19 AM IST
ByShalini Gupta, Mohali

'Untested' Ekana Stadium wicket to host World Cup games

The newly-laid wicket at the Lucknow stadium is scheduled to host five World Cup matches, including the India-England game on October 29.

Lucknow's Ekana Stadium will host five World Cup matches.(HT_PRINT)
cricket
Updated on Sep 21, 2023 11:56 PM IST
BySharad Deep, Lucknow

Dravid sets record straight on Ashwin's return for Australia series

Speaking to reporters ahead of the 1st ODI, Rahul Dravid opened up about R Ashwin's sensational return for the three-match series against Australia.

Dravid shared his views about Ashwin's sensational return to ODI cricket ahead of the World Cup (AP-ANI)
cricket
Updated on Sep 21, 2023 07:26 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

AB de Villiers' key observation on Mohammed Siraj: 'You respect bowlers who…'

AB de Villers spoke in detail about the Team India star, who produced a man of the match performance in the Asia Cup final last week.

India's Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli celebrate a dismissal in the Asia Cup 2023 final match against Sri Lanka (ICC Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 06:50 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Australia: Ashwin nostalgia, Siraj vs Shami among 5 burning questions

As we approach the first ODI in Mohali on Friday, a look at some of the pressing questions Team India faces against Australia.

How long will the Ashwin magic last? Or will Siraj be preferred over Shami?(Getty Images)
cricket
Updated on Sep 22, 2023 06:51 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
