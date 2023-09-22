India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI 2023: India seek answers from Iyer, Suryakumar, Ashwin before World Cup

India vs Australia Live Score: Exactly 16 days from today, India and Australia will square off in Chennai. The stakes will be higher, the expectations bigger and the stage grander… in fact the grandest of them all. But before that crucial World Cup 2023 encounter, India and Australia have one final chance to tighten the loose ends in this three-match ODI series starting today at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI

With less than two weeks to go for the World Cup, many could argue the need for a bilateral series, especially when all the 10 participating teams will play two warm-up matches each before the main rounds. A last-minute injury during the series could actually end up hurting the team.

Try and explain that to Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sundar. Or even Australia captain Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Adam Zampa. Despite being match-winners in their own right, all these superstars of the game have a point or two to prove before the World Cup. Some like Iyer, Cummins, and Smith are returning from injuries and are searching for as much quality game time as possible before the World Cup. There are players like Ashwin, Sundar and Labuschagne who are making a final attempt to somehow squeeze into the World Cup squad. While Suryakumar and Zampa, despite being confirmed in India's and Australia's World Cup squads respectively, both these players know they have not been at their best of late.

India don't have captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for this match and the next one. The four first-XI India stars will only return to the squad in the final match of the series. Australia too will miss the services of Michell Starc and Glenn Maxwell for the first two ODIs but the good thing for them is that both Cummins and Smith are fit to play.

