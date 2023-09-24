News / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Last chance for Iyer, Suryakumar, Ashwin to impress before Kohli, Rohit return
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Last chance for Iyer, Suryakumar, Ashwin to impress before Kohli, Rohit return

Sep 24, 2023 11:30 AM IST
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: Check latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs AUS match from Indore's Holkar Stadium.

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: The clock is ticking as the World Cup draws near. India have been consistently impressive in every aspect, and the outcome of the first ODI against Australia on Friday further exemplifies their proficiency. With the series still up for grabs and considering their current form and the outcome of the Mohali game, India finds itself with an excellent opportunity to establish an unassailable 2-0 lead today in the 2nd ODI at Indore.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: A win here for team India will seal the series for them.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: A win here for team India will seal the series for them.(BCCI)

However, more importantly, this is the final opportunity for players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav to make a lasting impression before the return of senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for India's last official match before the World Cup.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: As for Starc and Maxwell, no news is good news for IND

    India vs Australia Live Score: The latest update on Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell is that there is no update – at least nothing positive. After the duo missed the Mohali game, Australia captain Pat Cummins, during the post-match presentation ceremony, in a way confirmed that Starc and Maxwell will not be playing the second ODI either. The left-arm quick is said to be on his way to attaining full fitness after picking up groin and shoulder issues during the Ashes. In fact, Starc was even seen preparing at the PCA Stadium on match eve but was probably pulled out of Australia's plans with the bigger picture which is the World Cup. Maxwell meanwhile, sustained an ankle injury during his preparations for the T20I series against South Africa. He arrived in India on the same day as the first ODI.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: As for Starc and Maxwell, no news is good news for IND

    India vs Australia Live Score: The latest update on Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell is that there is no update – at least nothing positive. After the duo missed the Mohali game, Australia captain Pat Cummins, during the post-match presentation ceremony, in a way confirmed that Starc and Maxwell will not be playing the second ODI either.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Some of IND's leading run-scorers at Holkar Stadium

    India vs Australia Live Score: As previously mentioned, Indore has been a happy hunting ground for India's batters, and some of them have relished their time at this venue. At the forefront of this list stands Virender Sehwag, who notched an impressive 220 runs from two innings – notably, 219 of those runs were amassed during a single innings when he achieved his maiden ODI double century against West Indies in 2011. Following closely is Rohit Sharma, with 205 runs from five innings. Even Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir also make their mark with 181 and 137 runs, respectively. Whereas among the current roster, Hardik Pandya has contributed decently too at Holkar, amassing 132 runs from two innings.

  • Sep 24, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: The last time IND played at INDORE…

    India vs Australia Live Score: It wasn't too long ago. In fact, in January this year, India belted 385 runs at this very venue against New Zealand with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma getting centuries. In that game, Jacob Duffy gave away 100 runs, while Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell combined to leak 92 from their 10. In response, New Zealand posted 295 of their own with Devon Conway smashing a century.

    So that should provide you the picture!

  • Sep 24, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Run-fest loading!

    India vs Australia Live Score: The Mohali game was expected to be a run-fest but Australia, batting first, finished on 276 thanks to a brilliant five-wicket-haul from Mohammed Shami. India were cruising along before stuttering to lose 4 wickets for 41 runs. Hence, it was evident that the PCA Stadium wasn't exactly as smooth for batting as many expected. The same cannot be said for Holkar though as more than the pitch, it's the small boundaries that will ensure a lot of fireworks.

  • Sep 24, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: IND up against a very dangerous AUS pattern

    India vs Australia: India are up against a very threatening Australia pattern, which is worth revisiting through the last two ODI series contested between India and Australia on Indian soil. Can you recall these instances? On both occasions, India came tantalizingly close to securing a series win, only for Australia to stage remarkable comebacks, ultimately emerging victorious and leaving India wounded.

    In 2019, just two months before the World Cup, India took a 2-0 lead with victories in the first two ODIs at Hyderabad and Nagpur. However, Australia displayed incredible resilience, winning the final three games in Ranchi, Mohali, and Delhi to lift the trophy. A similar scenario unfolded earlier this year when India won the series opener in Mumbai before the Australians resurrected themselves in the next two one-dayers in Vizag and Chennai, ultimately winning the three-ODI series.

    This series is no different. With India already 1-0 up, the Aussies will be firing on all cylinders to push the series into the decider on Wednesday.

  • Sep 24, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: HOLA!

    India vs Australia Live Score: Greetings, all! We welcome you to our coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia being played at Indore's Holkar International Stadium. Amidst the excitement of the Asian Games, where the Indian contingent secured an impressive five medals in China on the opening day, attention now turns to men's cricket. The series is up for grabs for the Men in Blue. After a commanding five-wicket victory in Mohali, India are ticking nearly every box and appear more ready with each passing game. A triumph here would carry significant weight for India, as they have struggled to defeat Australia in the last two ODI series on home soil, both in 2019 and earlier this year.

