India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Last chance for Iyer, Suryakumar, Ashwin to impress before Kohli, Rohit return

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: The clock is ticking as the World Cup draws near. India have been consistently impressive in every aspect, and the outcome of the first ODI against Australia on Friday further exemplifies their proficiency. With the series still up for grabs and considering their current form and the outcome of the Mohali game, India finds itself with an excellent opportunity to establish an unassailable 2-0 lead today in the 2nd ODI at Indore. India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: A win here for team India will seal the series for them.(BCCI)

However, more importantly, this is the final opportunity for players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav to make a lasting impression before the return of senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for India's last official match before the World Cup.

