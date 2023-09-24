News / India News / How to follow Hindustan Times' WhatsApp Channel? Check out these steps

How to follow Hindustan Times' WhatsApp Channel? Check out these steps

ByHT News Desk
Sep 24, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp! Check out these steps to follow our channel now.

As WhatsApp introduced channel feature for reaching out to larger audience, Hindustan Times also made its entry on the messaging app for its readers. Now, it has become more feasible for you to stay updated with all the news that matters!

Stay updates with latest news by following Hindustan Times on WhatsApp.

Steps to join HT on WhatsApp:

1. Click on the link here or https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4cwg0DeON0mFeEse2Z

2. You'll be directed to the HT WhatsApp channel.

3. Hit 'Follow' to start receiving updates.

That's it! You're all set to access breaking news, exclusive stories, and our Editor's recommendations effortlessly.

Why should you join HT on WhatsApp?

Stay Informed: From local stories to global events, we've got it all covered. Our team of experienced journalists is committed to delivering accurate, unbiased news right to your WhatsApp chats.

Editor's Picks: Get a daily dose of our Editor's top picks, handpicked for you. Stay ahead of the curve with the most relevant and engaging stories.

Instant Updates: No more waiting! Receive breaking news alerts the moment they happen, ensuring you're always in the know.

Share with Friends and Family: Share credible news and explainers with your loved ones easily to make your conversations more interesting.

At Hindustan Times, we're committed to keeping you informed and engaged. With our WhatsApp channel, we're taking another step towards delivering news directly to your digital doorstep.

Stay connected, stay informed, and stay ahead with Hindustan Times on WhatsApp!

For more updates, visit our website www.hindustantimes.com and follow us on social media.

About Hindustan Times:

Hindustan Times is one of India's leading English-language newspapers, delivering comprehensive and credible news coverage to millions of readers both in print and digitally. With a rich history spanning over a century, Hindustan Times continues to be at the forefront of journalism, committed to providing readers with accurate, insightful, and engaging news.

