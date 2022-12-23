Home / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill look to strengthen IND's position
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill look to strengthen IND's position

Updated on Dec 23, 2022 08:40 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 2: The visitors are trailing by 208 runs with both their openers having survived the final minutes of the first day. Catch Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 along with Live Score. 

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score: Gill an Rahul will be looking to build a strong opening stand
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score: Gill an Rahul will be looking to build a strong opening stand(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 2: India's bowlers were the stars of Day 1, alongwith Bangladesh's Mominul Haque. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets each while comeback kid Jaydev Unadkat finally took his first Test wickets after taking more than 390 first class scalps. He was the one who gave India the breakthrough and later added to that scalp as well to finish with two. Bangladesh were all out for 227 runs with Mominul putting his rotten run behind to valiantly compose 84 off 157 balls. Captain KL Rahul and Shubman Gill then managed to ensure that India have all their wickets intact by seeing through a rather difficult period in the final part of the day.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 23, 2022 08:40 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score: Pitch report

    Three roughs pretty close to the off stump thanks to Jaydev Unadkat, says Sanjay Manjrekar. “All three are in a significant and in fact one of them is actually in the danger so a slight oversight from the umpires. Unadkat pretty lucky to get away with it,” he says. 

  • Dec 23, 2022 08:33 AM IST

    2nd Test live score: Donald talking to Taskin

    Allan Donald can be seen having a pretty animated discussion with Taskin Ahmed. How Bangladesh fare in this Test will be pretty dependent on what Bangladesh's opening bowlers are going to do. 

  • Dec 23, 2022 08:16 AM IST

    2nd Test Day 2 live score: Bangladesh XI

    Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

  • Dec 23, 2022 08:15 AM IST

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 live score: India XI 

    KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

  • Dec 23, 2022 08:03 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Jaydev Unadkat's comeback

    Unadkat's first and only Test match before this one came all the way back in December 2010 against South Africa in Centurion. The Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners in that game and Unadkat was no different. He bowled 26 overs, conceded 101 runs and took no wickets. It was quite a different story yesterday. He was giving all kinds of problems to the Bangladesh openers with his short deliveries and got his first wicket in the form of first Test centurion Zakir Hasan. He then got the big wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim to make it two for the innings. 

  • Dec 23, 2022 07:46 AM IST

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 live score: A Kuldeep-shaped hole

    It is not like India have suffered in Kuldeep's absence but former players and experts are flabbergasted by the spinner being dropped for this Test despite his player of the match performance in the last one. Many of them seem to be of the sentiment that dropping a player who has been struggling for confidence over the last two and a half years right after he delivers a player of the match performance in a format he didn't get to play too often even when he was a regular in the Indian limited overs sides, might not actually be great as far as his confidence is concerned. India may have missed a trick in showing good man management here. 

  • Dec 23, 2022 07:38 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Hello and welcome!

    A number of Bangladesh players got starts yesterday but only Mominul Haque managed to convert that into something significant. They had fairly good partnerships throughout their top five but then fell in a heap in the final session and thus, those stunted starts cost them dear. India would be hoping that their top five can do better and their tail certainly has more quality than Bangladesh's does. We could be in for another intriguing day of Test cricket in Mirpur. Sit tight and enjoy the ride. 

