India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma & Co. struggle with DRS calls

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:05 IST

Rohit Sharma was named as the captain of the Indian cricket team for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with Virat Kohli being rested. In the first T20I against Bangladesh at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi Stadium on Sunday, India had a tough time in making DRS calls. In the 10th over, Yuzvendra Chahal was on the attack while Mushfiqur Rahim was facing the heat with the bat.

Chahal struck Rahim twice on the pads, but apart from the leg spinner, none of the Indian player made a loud appeal. The umpire turned both the feeble appeals down. Rohit & co., remained busy in saving singles, and did not bother to go for reviews. Later, in the replays, it was revealed that the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump in both the cases.

After seeing the replays, Rohit gave a wry smile. But the misery for team India with DRS did not end there. In the very same over, Chahal sent one just outside off stump left-handed batsman Soumya Sarkar. The batsman went after the ball, but completely missed it.India made an appeal for caught behind which was turned down. An eager Rohit had a long discussion with his wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who convinced him to go for a review.

Unfortunately for India, the replays showed that the ball had completely missed the bat on its way to the keeper, and the hosts lost their review. Rohit was seen giving Pant a wry smile after it, while Pant tried to defend his call to the skipper.

Meanwhile, Leg-spinner Aminul Islam led a disciplined Bangladesh attack to restrict India to 148 for six in the first Twenty20 international in pollution-hit New Delhi. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run scorer (41) for India with three sixes but returned to the pavilion after being run out as India slumped further.