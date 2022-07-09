India vs England 2nd T20 Live Score: Pressure on senior players as Rohit and co. eye series-clinching win

IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates: Leading 1-0 in the three-match series, India face England in the second T20I on Saturday, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Key senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were rested as the Rohit Sharma-led side won by 50 runs. Hardik Pandya was in dominating form and smacked 51 runs off 33 balls to help India reach 198 for eight in 20 overs, setting a target of 199 runs. The all-rounder showed similar form with the ball too and took four wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs. Pandya's dismissals including Jason Roy (4), Dawid Malan (21), Liam Livingstone (0) and Sam Curran (4). In the second T20I, the visitors will be aiming to seal a series-clinching victory but will be against a home side, who are brimming with confidence after their recent Test match win against India.

