India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli reveals how MS Dhoni turned things around after Afghanistan struggle

India skipper Virat Kohli once again gave his backing to wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has come under-fire recently for his slow batting in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2019. Dhoni struggled with the blade against Afghanistan and scored 52-ball 28 while against Windies (61-ball 56), a late onslaught by the former India captain helped the team to a formidable total after another slow start to his innings. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Ahead of the blockbuster contest against hosts England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Kohli revealed that Dhoni worked hard in the nets after the Afghanistan match and helped the team post a winning total against Windies after a middle-order collapse.

“After the last game he went into the nets,he worked hard, he put in a performance, got us to a winning total & we won the game, we got 2 points,” Kohli told reporters at Edgbaston. “So we are very very happy & comfortable with where we stand as a team & how the batting is going at the moment.”

“We have total belief in him. He has stood up for the team many times, especially if you look at this calendar year & performances he has given. I don’t think it’s fair to point out 1-2 performances which anyone can falter with the bat. We’re not looking too much into it,” Kohli added.

Meanwhile, Kohli also spoke regarding the happy headache provided by the rise of Mohammed Shami in the tournament. Shami got a chance to play due to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury and made the most of it by picking eight wickets in two outings including a hat-trick. Kohli said the team management will take a call as per the situation as to who should be picked in the playing XI.

“Bhuvi is a world-class bowler, Shami in the last year has come around so well - he’s fitter and picking wickets - he has that hunger. Bhuvi is recovering fast but it’s a headache to have and we will take a call as per situation,” Kohli said.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 17:55 IST