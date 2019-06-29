India vs England, World Cup 2019: Indian cricketers’ privacy violated, hotel staff spring into action - Reports

Three guests, apparently from India, were given an official warning for violating the Indian cricket team’s privacy at the Hyatt Regency in Bridge Street, Birmingham on Friday. The incident came a couple of days before India’s crucial World Cup game against hosts England on Sunday at Edgbaston.

Sources confirmed that the Indian team management complained to the hotel staff that three guests had violated their privacy and even clicked photos of the family members of the Indian team members without permission, reported The Telegraph.

Around 4.30 (local time) in the evening the same guests were seen shouting and turning aggressive in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency, which has been Team India’s address there for years.

The inappropriate behaviour of the guests prompted a member the Indian team management to request the hotel staff to declare them as persona non grata - an unacceptable or unwelcome person - the report said.

The hotel authorities reportedly warned the three for their unacceptable behavior around the Indian cricketers after the incident on Friday evening and promised Virat Kohli and Co. complete privacy during the course of their stay in Birmingham.

“Inappropriate conduct would lead to an immediate check-out, without a second warning,” according to a well-placed source of The Telegraph.

Besides the hotel’s own security, ICC has also deployed additional security personnel in the hotels of all participating teams.

Virat Kohli’s India are one win away from securing a semi-final spot in the World Cup. India are yet to play England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the group stage.

Hosts England, who were deemed as favourites at the start of the tournament, apparently have run into sticky weather, needing to win not only against India but also their last group match against New Zealand to ensure smooth passage to the semis.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 08:54 IST