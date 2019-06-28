World Cup 2019: ‘Nakal karna hi sabse badi chaploosi hai’: Sheldon Cottrell on Mohammed Shami’s salute celebration

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell gave an epic reply to Indian seamer Mohammed Shami mocking his salute celebration during the round robin fixture against India on Thursday. The bowler played down the controversy about the Indian pacer disrespecting the army. In a tweet, the left-armer replied to Shami in Hindi and described the banter as “great fun”.

Cottrell further wrote: “Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Ha”

Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai 😉 https://t.co/PTuoGJciM7 — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 28, 2019

During the group stage match between India and West Indies on Thursday, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami were spotted imitating the celebration after the Windies cricketer was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th over of their innings. While Shami was spotted marching with the salute, skipper Kohli was caught briefly repeating the end of the celebration where Cottrell imitates an explosion.

Cottrell’s celebration is a tribute to the Jamaican armed forces where he served for six months.

Indian bowlers, led by the deadly Mohammed Shami, produced yet another splendid performance to put their team on the cusp of a semi-final berth with a 125-run rout of the West Indies in their sixth World Cup encounter.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 21:25 IST