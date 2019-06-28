India vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami imitates Sheldon Cottrell’s salute celebration - Watch

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell’s salute celebration has sparked a lot of debate during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. While some fans enjoyed it throughly, more traditional fans tend to be critical of the exuberant display. However, during the group stage match between India and West Indies on Thursday, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami were spotted imitating the celebration after the Windies cricketer was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 30th over of their innings. While Shami was spotted marching with the salute, skipper Kohli was caught briefly repeating the end of the celebration where Cottrell imitates an explosion.

Cottrell’s celebration is a tribute to the Jamaican armed forces where he served for six months.

Indian bowlers, led by the deadly Mohammed Shami, produced yet another splendid performance to put their team on the cusp of a semi-final berth with a 125-run rout of the West Indies in their sixth World Cup encounter.

With 11 points, India are now almost through and another win in their next three games will seal their position in the top four as West Indies were knocked out with two games remaining.

India scored 268 for 7, riding on half-centuries by Virat Kohli (72 off 82 balls) and MS Dhoni (56 off 61 balls) and it turned out to be good enough as West Indies were shot out for 124 in only 34.2 overs.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 10:32 IST