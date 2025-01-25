India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Mohamed Shami all but confirmed for much-awaited comeback for IND against ENG
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Afte a lop-sided contest in Kolkata, Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium hosts round 2 of the India vs England contests, hoping to offer a much more competitive game.
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: India’s emphatic and clinical victory over England in the first T20I in Kolkata saw them take a comfortable 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The series now travels to Chennai, where the iconic Chepauk will host the second of the series, as India look to keep their incredible momentum in T20I cricket going and England look to bounce back....Read More
England’s batting is dangerous and capable of hammering some huge scores, with six-hitters and boundary-getters littered throughout their lineup. However, it didn’t quite click for the visitors at the Eden Gardens: Arshdeep Singh tore through the top order with a probing opening spell, in particular dismissing the destructive Phil Salt early. Later, it was the spin magic of Varun Chakravarthy and the economical Axar Patel that put a stranglehold on the middle order, just completely outfoxing the big hitters in the middle overs.
For England, that will once again be the fear. Chennai provides a difficult batting surface that threatens to expose all the weaknesses in the England batting: a touch of movement with the new ball that could dislodge Salt and opening partner Ben Duckett, and plenty of slowness and spin on offer as has been typical for decades in Chennai. India’s spin triumvirate will be licking their lips at the prospect of targeting England’s vulnerable middle order: while Liam Livingstone is capable of hitting big sixes, he is just as capable of tying himself into a knot and being out early, not dissimilar to what happened in Kolkata.
For India, the concerns regarding selection lie more due to fitness of players than a tactical approach. Abhishek Sharma, who came good with a rapid and brutal half-century in the chase in the first match, is said to have rolled an ankle while in practice, which could jeopardise his spot for the upcoming match. With India not having chosen any recognised openers, this could mean that one of Tilak Varma or captain Suryakumar Yadav is promoted to open, which is not the ideal case scenario for the team.
However, that does open the door for the return of Mohammed Shami, whose non-inclusion in Kolkata was a matter of controversy and surprise. Shami, if fit, likely comes in for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who provides batting depth and part-time pace. However, Nitish could remain in the team due to Abhishek’s injury, proving India batting until number 7, and as many as seven different bowling options to use in Chennai.
Equally, however, Gautam Gambhir enjoys batting depth in his limited overs teams, and he might go for more of a like-for-like switch and bring in Dhruv Jurel for Abhishek, slot him in the number four slot, and give Shami another day of rest before heading to the more pace-friendly tracks coming up later in the series. Arshdeep Singh’s ability to lead the pace bowling will be heartening for fans and coaches alike, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj earning a much-deserved rest in the wake of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
India will naturally be considered favourites in the slow and turning conditions in Chennai, even if England add a third spin option with Rehan Ahmed. The gulf in quality across the spin trios will likely be telling, as will the comfort of the Indian batters in hitting big against spin compared to their English counterparts. However, it’s not an easy selection call for Gautam Gambhir and his staff to make, which could complicate matters, and allow England to take advantage of an imbalance, especially in terms of India’s batting if Abhishek Sharma is missing due to his injury.
India will start off as the team like to take a 2-0 lead with a victory, but it is silly to write off the firepower England possess. It might come down to how successful India are in containing the visitors once again.
Varun Chakravarthy is back home
He obviously doesn't play for CSK but so deep is Varun Chakravarthy's connection with the Chepauk that it doesn't really matter where he plays his IPL home matches. First of all, Varun plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. Moreover, he first made a name playing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and even before that, he had started out in his cricket career as a net bowler for CSK.
England looking to be "more aggressive"
The chastening defeat in the first T20I hasn't deterred England one bit. In fact, captain Jos Buttler said that they would be even more aggressive towards the Indian spinners than they were in Kolkata. "We just didn't quite impose the game that we wanted to play. If anything, we'll be more aggressive and come back harder in the next one," Buttler had told the media after the match. "We're always trying to be aggressive in T20 cricket. On the day sometimes it won't come off but we're backing everyone in the dressing room to play however they want to play and commit to it."
Chepauk stadium - CSK fortress but a rare T20I host
Chepauk Stadium is arguably best known as the den of the mighty Chennai Super Kings nowadays. This only makes it more surprising that this venue is hosting a T20 international for just the... wait for... THIRD time! That's right, in the 18 years that India has been hosting T20Is, the Chepauk Stadium has been used as a venue just twice.
Shami's buildup to this match
Shami was among the first batch of Indian bowlers to train on Friday evening here at the Chepauk. Bowling coach Morne Morkel was keeping a keen eye on him as he went through the motions. Notably, he had protective layers on both his knees.
About Mohammed Shami…
Suryakumar Yadav dropped a bombshell at toss ahead of the first match that Shami won't be playing. It led to a myriad questions over Shami's fitness, considering he was widely expected to play his first international since the final of the 2023 World Cup as he was included in the squad. And if it wasn't fitness, well, tactically the ploy worked for India as they enjoyed a record win over England but then physios could be scratching their heads wondering why in the world a recovering Shami has been picked if all his workload is going to go in the nets and warm-ups. If he is included today, one of the spinners will have to go and the prime candidate for that is Ravi Bishnoi.
England full squad
Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed
India full squad
Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana
Here we go!
Hello all you wonderful people. Welcome to our coverage for the 2nd T20I between India and England, which will be played in Chennai tonight. The series opener was expected to land a punch, but it ended in a whimper more than a bang as India ran England ragged, demolishing them in less than 13 overs. But with four more matches to go, England know they have enough time to recover from the smashing in Kolkata. Unlike the Eden Gardens, the Chepauk deck is expected to be a tad sluggish. So what may not have been a winning total at the Eden Gardens, certainly can at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.