India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: IND prepare for life sans Bumrah in final dress rehearsal before Champions Trophy

Feb 12, 2025 9:20 AM IST

India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Bazball is all about fun and the joy of playing cricket. Regardless of the result. Lost the match? Doesn't matter, we had fun doing it. Or at least that's what it seems judging by how England are going about their ODI cricket under Brendon McCullum. Kevin Pietersen said that the England batter (except for Joe Root; because he is, well, Joe Root) don't seem to care to score more than about 60-70 runs in an innings.

What Ben Duckett said about the team's approach doesn't do much to brush away KP's concern. “Baz will never have a go at me for trying to hit a left-arm spinner for six over midwicket with a shot I play time and time again. As long as we are sticking to the options we practice, sticking to our strengths, there will be no complaints inside that dressing room.” Doesn't really sound like an environment that cares for concepts like responsibility and accountability.