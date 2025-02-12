India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: IND prepare for life sans Bumrah in final dress rehearsal before Champions Trophy
India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Now that Jasprit Bumrah has officially been ruled out, India must get their combinations spot on in today's dead-rubber against England to be at their best for the big one, The 2025 Champions Trophy.
India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Here we are. On the last pitstop before the big one known as the Champions Trophy begins. In what was supposed to be a warm-up to the ICC tournament, India haven't done much wrong against England. In Nagpur, they took a 1-0 lead without breaking much sweat and in Cuttack, Rohit Sharma's century made 305 look a strong 250. With plenty of ticks over the first two games, India enter their final ODI before the Champions Trophy with more hits than misses. But that doesn't mean everything is hunky dory....Read More
England haven't played good cricket. Twice they've had starts to their innings with the top order showing promise, but on both occasions, the slip-ups have cost them dearly. For Ben Duckett and the England team, even a 3-0 whitewash may not be a backbreaker, because all that matters to them right now is to win the Champions Trophy. And fair enough. But sometimes, heading into a big ICC tournament, having been beaten comprehensively by a team considered favourite, can have its own set of repercussions.
India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: England's bizarre approach to batting
India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Bazball is all about fun and the joy of playing cricket. Regardless of the result. Lost the match? Doesn't matter, we had fun doing it. Or at least that's what it seems judging by how England are going about their ODI cricket under Brendon McCullum. Kevin Pietersen said that the England batter (except for Joe Root; because he is, well, Joe Root) don't seem to care to score more than about 60-70 runs in an innings.
What Ben Duckett said about the team's approach doesn't do much to brush away KP's concern. “Baz will never have a go at me for trying to hit a left-arm spinner for six over midwicket with a shot I play time and time again. As long as we are sticking to the options we practice, sticking to our strengths, there will be no complaints inside that dressing room.” Doesn't really sound like an environment that cares for concepts like responsibility and accountability.
India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: India's curious late collapses
India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: India were cruising to victory at 221/3 in the 34th over chasing a target of 250 in the first ODI. They did cruise to victory in the end but by then, the margin of victory suddenly reduced to four wickets. That's because they lost three wickets in four overs to go to a score of 235/6. In the second ODI, Rohit's whirlwind ton and his 136-run opening stand with Shubman Gill set India up for a big win despite chasing 305. Then came another late collapse and India's margin of victory was once again four wickets. It had led to Ravi Shastri on air questioning the positions of some of the middle order batters and the wisdom of leaving Rishabh Pant on the bench.
India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: HOLA!
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to another day of cricket! It's a sombre one, if you ask me, considering the news BCCI dropped last night about Jasprit Bumrah. But life must move on. That's the motto Team India would be eager to inculcate when they take on England in the final ODI of the series. It may be a dead rubber, with India having already won the series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, but there's nothing quite like heading into a big-match tournament on the back of a 3-0 sweep. With Bumrah officially gone, Team India is preparing for a life without him, and their final dress rehearsal before the Champions Trophy today in Ahmedabad promises to answer a few lingering questions.