India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match live coverage online

India vs England live streaming: Focus will shift from 20-over cricket to 50-over cricket as England prepare to host India in a three-match ODI series, beginning on Tuesday, July 12. India created great momentum in the T20I series, winning the first two matches in a dominant fashion, and remaining competitive in the third despite playing a changed XI.

England are the defending World Cup champions, and are always a dangerous opponent. They are fresh off a world-record-breaking score of 498 against the Netherlands last month, and boast of star studded line-up, which features Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes.

It will be England’s first ODI series in the post Eoin Morgan era, while Rohit Sharma will lead the unit for the first time in an overseas ODI series after being appointed as permanent captain. Here are the live streaming and other details of IND vs ENG 1st ODI:

When will IND vs ENG 1st ODI be played?

The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be played at 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) on Tuesday, July 12.

Where will IND vs ENG 1st ODI be played?

The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be played at the Kia Oval, London, England.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs ENG 1st ODI in India?

The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming of IND vs ENG 1st ODI in India?

The live streaming of the IND vs ENG 1st ODI match will be available on Sony Liv app and website. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

