India vs England 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led IND face ENG in post-Eoin Morgan era
- India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: India will be aiming for a winning start in the first ODI at The Oval in London, on Tuesday. Follow live cricket score and updates IND vs ENG 1st ODI, from The Oval in London.
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming for a win, India face England in the first ODI of their three-match series at The Oval in London, on Tuesday. After drawing the Test series against England, India showed great form in the recent T20I series, which they won 2-1. The visitors won the first two matches in stunning manner and lost the third T20I after a nervy finish. Meanwhile, England will be playing their first ODI series in the post-Eoin Morgan era and will be eyeing a winning start too. The likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will be looking to dominate against Indian bowlers and put in a good show in front of their home crowd.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 12, 2022 03:51 PM IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Last five meetings
India won by 7 runs
England won by 6 wickets
India won by 66 runs
England won by 31 runs
England won by 8 wickets
-
Jul 12, 2022 03:39 PM IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Last ODI result
The last time both these sides faced each other in ODIs was on March 28, 2021, when India defeated England by seven runs in Pune.
-
Jul 12, 2022 03:13 PM IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 103 ODI matches with India winning 55 fixtures and England coming out on top 43 times. Three matches have ended without a result and two ended in a draw.
-
Jul 12, 2022 03:03 PM IST
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's 1st ODI fixture between India and England, straight from The Oval in London. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
