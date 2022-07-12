Home / Cricket / India vs England 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led IND face ENG in post-Eoin Morgan era
Live

India vs England 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led IND face ENG in post-Eoin Morgan era

  • India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Match Updates: India will be aiming for a winning start in the first ODI at The Oval in London, on Tuesday. Follow live cricket score and updates IND vs ENG 1st ODI, from The Oval in London.
IND vs ENG Live Score: Rohit Sharma in action for India.
IND vs ENG Live Score: Rohit Sharma in action for India.(AP)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 03:51 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming for a win, India face England in the first ODI of their three-match series at The Oval in London, on Tuesday. After drawing the Test series against England, India showed great form in the recent T20I series, which they won 2-1. The visitors won the first two matches in stunning manner and lost the third T20I after a nervy finish. Meanwhile, England will be playing their first ODI series in the post-Eoin Morgan era and will be eyeing a winning start too. The likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will be looking to dominate against Indian bowlers and put in a good show in front of their home crowd.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 12, 2022 03:51 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Last five meetings

    India won by 7 runs

    England won by 6 wickets

    India won by 66 runs

    England won by 31 runs

    England won by 8 wickets

  • Jul 12, 2022 03:39 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Last ODI result

    The last time both these sides faced each other in ODIs was on March 28, 2021, when India defeated England by seven runs in Pune.

  • Jul 12, 2022 03:13 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in 103 ODI matches with India winning 55 fixtures and England coming out on top 43 times. Three matches have ended without a result and two ended in a draw.

  • Jul 12, 2022 03:03 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's 1st ODI fixture between India and England, straight from The Oval in London. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!

Topics
india vs england indian cricket team england cricket team + 1 more
cricket

