IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: India push for 2-0 lead, New Zealand seek revival in T20 World Cup warm-up series
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: India will be eyeing a 2-0 lead after their one-sided victory in the first T20I. The second T20I will be played in Raipur, and New Zealand will look to gain some much-needed momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
- 5 Mins agoBracewell and Henry to return?
- 21 Mins agoAbhishek's destruction mode!
- 34 Mins agoFocus on Santner
- 45 Mins agoKuldeep in playing XI for 2nd T20I?
- 53 Mins agoNew Zealand squad
- 58 Mins agoIndia squad
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Pressure is mounting on New Zealand after their crumbling defeat in the first T20I, and now in Raipur, the visitors will look to stop India's T20 juggernaut. In the first T20I, India put in a convincing display, assuring fans that there was nothing to worry about their upcoming title defence, despite defeats in the ODI and Test series at home to New Zealand. This is the last series before the T20 World Cup, and India will look to use it as a platform to build momentum for the continental showpiece event. The hosts have now won 10 T20I series or tournaments in a row, including the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup....Read More
New Zealand will look to take confidence from their Test and ODI series victories. India's loss in the Test series was the first time it had lost a home series in 12 years. Meanwhile, New Zealand also won its first ODI series in India. It is a five-match series, and a win for the visitors will give them breathing space. If they lose today, the pressure will be immense.
In the first T20I, Abhishek was in fine form and once again justified his position as the world's No. 1 T20I batter. The Indian opener smacked 84 off 35 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, and was striking at 240.00. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh donned the finisher role with ease, hammering 44* off 20 deliveries and remaining unbeaten as India posted 238/7 in 20 overs. Defending a target of 239 runs, the hosts restricted New Zealand to 190/7 in 20 overs, with Shivam Dube taking two wickets. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy also bagged two dismissals.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Bracewell and Henry to return?
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Bracewell is recovering from a calf strain, and if he is ready for the 2nd T20I, then he could replace Sodhi in the playing XI. Henry could also come in to replace Jamieson.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Abhishek's destruction mode!
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Abhishek destroyed Santner and Sodhi in the first T20I. He smacked 15 off 5 vs the NZ skipper and 24 off 10 from Sodhi. It was a huge problem for New Zealand as they ended up leaking runs towards the end, too. They need to remove Abhishek early tonight!
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Focus on Santner
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: NZ skipper Santner came under fire after he didn't bowl out in Nagpur and asked Mitchell to bowl the final over. Santner leaked 37 runs in three overs, although he did dismiss Suryakumar. He will look to improve.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Kuldeep in playing XI for 2nd T20I?
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: In Nagpur, Axar left the field midway through his fourth over due to a bleeding left index finger. It happened after a shot from Mitchell struck him there. If it is severe, then he will be excluded from the playing XI today. We could see Kuldeep used as a second spinner.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: New Zealand squad
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: India squad
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: After their victory in the 1st T20I, India will look to make it 2-0 in Raipur. The first fixture was a one-sided affair as New Zealand crumbled and India cemented total dominance. The series also serves as a warm-up for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and the visitors also need some momentum.