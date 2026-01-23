IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: India push for 2-0 lead, New Zealand seek revival in T20 World Cup warm-up series

Live

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, left, receives a pat from India's captain Suryakumar Yadav.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: Pressure is mounting on New Zealand after their crumbling defeat in the first T20I, and now in Raipur, the visitors will look to stop India's T20 juggernaut. In the first T20I, India put in a convincing display, assuring fans that there was nothing to worry about their upcoming title defence, despite defeats in the ODI and Test series at home to New Zealand. This is the last series before the T20 World Cup, and India will look to use it as a platform to build momentum for the continental showpiece event. The hosts have now won 10 T20I series or tournaments in a row, including the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup. New Zealand will look to take confidence from their Test and ODI series victories. India's loss in the Test series was the first time it had lost a home series in 12 years. Meanwhile, New Zealand also won its first ODI series in India. It is a five-match series, and a win for the visitors will give them breathing space. If they lose today, the pressure will be immense. In the first T20I, Abhishek was in fine form and once again justified his position as the world's No. 1 T20I batter. The Indian opener smacked 84 off 35 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, and was striking at 240.00. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh donned the finisher role with ease, hammering 44* off 20 deliveries and remaining unbeaten as India posted 238/7 in 20 overs. Defending a target of 239 runs, the hosts restricted New Zealand to 190/7 in 20 overs, with Shivam Dube taking two wickets. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy also bagged two dismissals.

