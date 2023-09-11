News / Cricket / India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4: No respite as more rain predicted on reserve day
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4: No respite as more rain predicted on reserve day

Sep 11, 2023 10:23 AM IST
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs PAK from Colombo here. 

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live score: Shubman Gill raced past his second consecutive ODI half century as he and Rohit Sharma flattened the menacing Pakistan pace attack for the better part of the first 20 overs after Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first. Their opening partnership soared past 100 within the first 14 overs. Gill got to his half century in 37 balls while Rohit got there soon therafter with a six, reaching his milestone in 42 balls. Pakistan eventually came back strong with Shadab and Afridi dismissing Rohit and Gill respectively in consecutive games. It brought Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, with the latter taking the injured Shreyas Iyer's place at No.4. The partnership between the pair was on 24 off 38 balls for the third wicket when heavy rain suddenly made an appearance and forced the players off the ground. India's score stood at 147/2 in 24.1 overs at that point. Rain was always in the forecast for the day and while much of the day was sunny, once it started pouring, it never really stopped. While it paused for a long period, a wet patch on the outfield was taking a long time to be dried. However, it looked like the umpires were happy with how it looked at one point and we seemed set for a restart. Over would have been reduced and Pakistan were most probably set to be presented with a 34-over chase but just before it looked the umpires were about to make an official announcement about the playing conditions, it started drizzling again. This forced the game to be called off and moved to the controversial reserve day. The reserve day exists only for this particular fixture in the Super Four, which has led to a backlash of sorts from fans and commentators of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and even India and Pakistan. The Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha criticised the decision to award the reserve day only for the India-Pakistan match in a press conference, after which the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket boards released statements saying that the tournament organisers had made the call after consulting with them. 

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day Live score: The R Premadasa stadium was totally covered up after rain interrupted the proceedings on Sunday(AP)

The forecast for Monday doesn't appear promising and rain is most likely to force another washout between the two sides. As per AccuWeather, there are chances of 80 percent rainfall around 5 pm in Colombo. The action, on the other hand, resumes at 3:00 pm local time. Meanwhile if we look at the hourly weather forecast on Weather.com, the chances of rain never reduces below 70 percent after 3 pm. As per the information, the maximum chance of pelting is around 5:30pm in the evening.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    India vs Pakistan Live Score: What Rohit Sharma said at the toss

    “Looking to bat first. There will be a challenge upfront, but the way we guys batted last time around gives us confidence. Every game is important for us, but one thing at a time to focus on. (On rain delays) That's the nature of the sport, it gave us good time to prepare and now we'll look to play well. Two changes - Bumrah is back and one forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him.”

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    India vs Pakistan Live Score: Which side the toss fell on

    Pakistan had won the toss and chose to bowl first. While Babar Azam said that there were no changes in the team, Rohit Sharma stated that Shreyas Iyer is suffering from a back spasm and KL Rahul takes his place. That meant that India could play both Rahul and Ishan Kishan, as opposed to choosing between the two. Kishan retained his place as the wicketkeeper. 

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    India vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan XI 

    Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    India vs Pakistan Live Score: India XI 

    Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    India vs Pakistan Live Score: Hello and welcome back!

    India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs. Well thank goodness for reserve days, right? Not so much if you are in Colombo. As opposed to what was the case yesterday, the day has started nice and wet today and rain is the forecast for much of it. Yesterday it looked like we might be soon set for a restart when a drizzle threw cold water all over the good work. Today might be more of a Colombo weather watch than a cricket match. Keep your fingers crossed so that destiny somehow decides otherwise. 

india vs pakistan asia cup

Shastri's blistering take on Rohit after IND captain breaks Sachin's record

cricket
Published on Sep 11, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Rohit Sharma has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in an elite Asia Cup list. Ravi Shastri opened up about Rohit's blazing knock against Pakistan.

Ravi Shastri shared his views about Rohit's blazing knock against Pakistan(Getty Images-AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live score: More rain predicted on reserve day

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs PAK from Colombo here. 

Live India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day Live score: The R Premadasa stadium was totally covered up after rain interrupted the proceedings on Sunday(AP)
cricket
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 10:17 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: What are the rules for reserve day?

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will lead India's charge as they resume from 147/2 in 24.1 overs on the reserve day.

Rohit Sharma in a conversation with teammates after rain stops play during the Super Four match between India and Pakistan(ANI)
cricket
Published on Sep 11, 2023 09:37 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: New Zealand Cricket wins hearts with 'incredible' WC squad announcement

Neesham and Trent Boult were both included in the New Zealand squad despite not being on list of centrally contracted players.

Kane Williamson will captain the New Zealand team, though he is still recovering from the serious knee injury
cricket
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 09:24 AM IST
AP |

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Super Four: Will rain force another washout on reserve day?

Rain was already anticipated to disrupt the proceedings on Sunday but surprisingly the match kicked-off in bright and sunny conditions.

A ground staff walks above the covers after rain stops play during the Super Four match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup(ANI)
cricket
Published on Sep 11, 2023 06:57 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Shaheen's speechless act for new dad Bumrah makes pacer smile ear to ear

Shaheen Shah Afridi's off-the-field gesture for Jasprit Bumrah sparkled more than his bowling performance against India in the Asia Cup.

Afridi's gesture for Bumrah has become the talk of the town amid the Asia Cup(AP-PTI-PCB)
cricket
Published on Sep 11, 2023 06:51 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Jadeja and Hardik are no Yuvraj Singh: Waqar-Manjrekar debate gets intense

Will Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja be able to perform a Yuvraj Singh-like role from 2011 World Cup? Waqar Younis and Sanjay Manjrekar discuss.

Will Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja be able to fill Yuvraj Singh's shoes?(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 08:08 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma shine before rain intervenes

With India on 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the match will resume on the reserve day

Rohit Sharma raises his bat as he completes his half-century(ANI )
cricket
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 06:27 AM IST
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata

Pakistan team media manager under scanner for visiting Colombo casino

Many Pakistani fans on social media questioned how officials of the PCB could be so "immature" and "careless" as to indulge in gambling.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam in a conversation with umpires Chris Gaffaney and Ruchira Palliyagurugeare after rain stops play (ANI)
cricket
Published on Sep 10, 2023 10:28 PM IST
PTI | , Karachi

Sri Lanka slashes Asia Cup ticket prices to fill empty stadiums

Sri Lanka Cricket slashed ticket prices for the Asia Cup by up to 95 percent on Sunday.

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq drinks water during their Super Fours match against India in the Asia Cup 2023(ANI )
cricket
Published on Sep 10, 2023 07:55 PM IST
AFP | , Colombo

IND vs PAK: What happens if Asia Cup Super 4 match is washed out on reserve day

Rain halted play in the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. A reserve day was added for India's match against Pakistan.

Ground staff come up with covers as rain stops play during the Super Fours match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium (ANI )
cricket
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 06:29 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Babar 'scolds' Rauf over DRS request; Rahul, Rizwan's reactions gold

The incident took place in the 24th over as Rauf hit Rahul on his back thigh with a length ball.

Babar Azam ‘scolds’ Haris Rauf after Pakistan pacer pleads for DRS
cricket
Updated on Sep 10, 2023 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Rained so much that…': Shastri, Akram afraid IND vs PAK could be over for today

Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri feel India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match could be over for today.

Ground staff pull covers as it rains during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo.(AP)
cricket
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 06:30 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IND vs PAK: Gill thrashes Afridi to spark meme fest in Asia Cup showdown

Shubman Gill played a sublime knock against Shaheen Afridi-starrer Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Shubman Gill scored a quick-fire half-century against Pakistan(AP-ANI)
cricket
Updated on Sep 11, 2023 06:30 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Watch: Iftikhar, Salman leave Gambhir 'surprised' with epic fielding gaffe

The incident took place in the eighth over bowled by Naseem Shah.

A screenshot of the moment
cricket
Published on Sep 10, 2023 04:48 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
