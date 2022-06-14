Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch love coverage online and on TV
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch love coverage online and on TV

India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd T20: South Africa lead the five-match series 2-0.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Streaming
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Streaming (AFP)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 10:14 AM IST
HT Sports Desk

India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd T20: After enduring two tough results, Rishabh Pant-led Team India will look to get their house back in order when they lock horns with South Africa in the third T20I in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The Men In Blue were outplayed in both the encounters and South Africa will eye another win to gain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.  

The hosts came into the series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa took the wind out of India’s sails with two emphatic victories. Pant’s side is now struggling on multiple fronts and it would take a herculean effort to plug all the holes with just one day between the second and third game.  

Also Read | India Predicted XI for 3rd T20I: A debut likely as Pant & Co in do-or-die stage

Here are the live streaming details of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

Where is the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa being played?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. 

When does the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa start?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will start at 7:00 pm IST on Tuesday (June 14). The toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to catch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

    HT Sports Desk

india vs south africa
