India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Ishan Kishan carries momentum after Maharaj dismisses Gaikwad

India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20I: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss for the third time in the series and opted to field again against the Rishabh Pant-led side. Both side remained unchanged for the tie. After dominating the format on home soil with 12 straight wins across three series, all of which ended on a whitewash for the Men in Blue, the Indian team now stand on the verge of a series defeat. The Pant-led side, in the absence of some of their key players, lost their opener in New Delhi by seven wickets and the second tie in Cuttack by four wickets last week, both while defending a total. India hence stand on verge of a series defeat against the Proteas as they play a do-or-fie third T20I in Visakhapatnam. South Africa, on the other hand, have looked strong as a batting unit and gave a stellar performance as a bowling unit in the second game. Can India make a comeback or will South Africa hurt Men in Blue's T20 World Cup preparation with a series win tonight?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 14, 2022 08:00 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Today: A wicket for Shamsi
He did not get it the first time, but finally dismisses Shreyas Iyer a delivery later as the batter walked back for 14 off 11. Another disappointing knock from Iyer and in walks captain Pant.
IND 128/2 in 13 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:53 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Today: Kishan on the charge
Maharaj errs on the length and Ishan punishes him with a four over midwicket. He errs on line on the next ball and Ishan goes on one knee to muscle it over long off for a six. He completes his 2nd fifty in the series with a boundary.
IND 120/1 in 12 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:50 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20: Iyer makes a great start
Shreyas Iyer is the next batsman in. Nortje dishes out a great bouncer and Iyer looks to pull it but the ball takes the outside edge and flies over the wicketkeeper for a six. 7 runs comes off the over.
IND 104/1 in 11 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:48 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20 Live Score: First breakthrough for SA
Keshav Maharaj is the bowler with the big breakthrough for SA. A tossed up delivery that took an extra bit of turn to catch the outside edge of the bat as Gaikwad looked to play it through midwicket. Maharaj then completed a superb catch on return.
IND 97/1 in 10 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:40 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: 50 for Gaikwad
In the third ball of the over, Gaikwad completes his maiden T20I fifty in 30 balls, Ishan then hits the over pitched delivery from Shamsi for a flat six. He then ends the over with yet another boundary as 13 runs comes off the over.
IND 89/0 on 9 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:36 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Live Updates: There is no stopping Gaikwad
Big chance for SA to make a breakthrough, but the ball off Ishan's bat falls shot of Van der Dussen in the deep. Gaikwad however continues to punish the South Africa attack as he smashes a four past short fine leg. 9 runs came off the over.
IND 76/0 in 8 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:32 PM IST
India Vs South Africa 2022: First sign of spin
Shamsi is brought into the attack and Ishan Kishan ends the over with a boundary off a reverse sweep. 10 runs came off the over.
IND 67/0 in 7 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:30 PM IST
This has been India's best show in the powerplay in the series
51/0 - in New Delhi
42/1 - in Cuttack
57/0 - in Vizag
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:28 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Today: 50 up for India, Gaikwad continues
Dwaine Pretorius comes in next and Gaikwad flicked the fuller one in the fifth delivery high and over deep square leg for a six. India go past 50 in the powerplay.
IND 57/0 in 6 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:22 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20: Gaikwad on fire
SA make a bowling change as Anrich Nortje comes into the attack and Gaikwad smashed him for five straight boundaries. 20 runs came off the over.
IND 48/0 in 5 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:16 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20 Live Score: Another good over from Parnell
Change of length from Parnell and Ishan shimmies down to pull it through square leg, but a brilliant save from Nortje in the deep disallows the batter a boundary. Ishan looking to go bang bang now but gets denied yet again after he cut the wider one through backward point only to be stopped by the fielder in the deep. 6 runs off the over
IND 28/0 in 4 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:13 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: Gaikwad on the charge
Lucky there! Gaikwad hits his first boundary, but almost survives there. The delivery from Rabada takes the inside edge, goes past the stumps and through backward square leg for a boundary. In the fourth ball, Gaikwad goes over midwicket for a six. 12 off the over.
IND 22/0 in 3 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:08 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Ishan hits the first boundary for India
Ishan Kishan hits the first boundary in the game the same pull shot over midwicket. The delivery from Parnell was between short of length and good length and it doesn't rise much and Ishan hit it with ease. Just six runs off the over.
IND 10/0 in 2 overs
-
Jun 14, 2022 07:04 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score 3rd T20: Good first over
Kagiso Rabada makes an impressive start as he concedes just four singles in the first over.
IND 4/0 in 1 over
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:59 PM IST
India Vs South Africa 2022: All set for the big game!
India openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad make their way to the middle. A big opportunity for Gaikwad, who has scored just 24 runs in two innings so far.
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:53 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Live Updates: India set to concede top spot
The Men in Blue presently stand atop in the ICC T20I rankings with just a rating point ahead of England. If India lose today, the side is likely to concede the top spot.
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:48 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score 3rd T20: Anrich Nortje before the game
“It's good for us to be together as a team again. The last time we played was the World Cup. We've been keeping things quite simple since the World Cup. (On his fitness) It's still not 100%, but getting there, some discomfort here and there. Generally good to get some game time in the middle. Different conditions playing in India, I haven't played too much here in general, that already is a new challenge for me. All in all, happy with the progress, hoping to keep on progressing until hopefully the next World Cup. I don't think anything will change for this game. Our plan is obviously to go 3-0 up and try and secure the series.”
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:44 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: Rishabh Pant at toss
“We would have bowled as well. But as an Indian team we are not looking at the toss too much. Same team. We spoke about getting better in execution and if we do that we will be fine. Looks like a better wicket, but feels a bit soft underneath.”
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:41 PM IST
India Vs South Africa Today: Temba Bavuma after winning the toss
“The colour is different, has a yellowish tinge to it. Feels hard, looks like a good wicket to bat. Same team. Just want to focus on the areas we can improve.”
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:38 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score 3rd T20: Here is the playing XI for the two sides
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:31 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: TOSS TIME!
And for the third time in the series, SA skipper Temba Bavuma wins the toss and opts to bowl against India
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: SA batters vs India spinners
SA batters have feasted on the Indian spinners in the middle overs in the last two games. Klassen has scored 33 off 14, Miller has scored 26 off 12 while Rassie van der Dussen has managed 19 off 14.
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:22 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Will there be a change in the spin department?
Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have put on an uninspiring performance in two games, conceding 75 and 59 in six and five overs in the two matches. Will India bring in young leggie Ravi Bishnoi for the third T20I?
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:19 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Pitch report by Deep Dasgupta
"The outfield is cushy, soft and lush green. Straight boundary is long compared to the sides. The spinners have got a lot of purchase before it looks a much better pitch tonight to bat on. It sounds firm, looks like it has been rolled in really well. I don't think this will be a low-scorer. 170-180 could be a par total. I don't expect the spinners to get great assistance. It is slightly overcast and if it stays that way we may not have that dew. If you a batter, you would love to bat on this surface."
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:17 PM IST
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score: Captain Pant yet to fire
Burdened with the responsibility to lead the side in the series, Pant has managed scores of 29 and 5 in two matches so far. Since the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pan t has scored just one half-century in 10 innings and scored 205 runs at a strike rate of 136.66.
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:13 PM IST
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score: Eyes on Iyer, Gaikwad
While Ishan Kishan has laid the blueprint for fearless batting against the new ball, Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled so far scoring just 23 and 1 in two matches which has raised questions over his batting against quality pacers and ability to force the run rate in the powerplay.
Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has struggled against fast bowlers so far and has been unable to capitalise or push the run-rate.
-
Jun 14, 2022 06:03 PM IST
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score: Will rain affect the game?
Weather forecast for Vishakhapatnam shows that there is a 20 per cent chance of rain in the evening and high humidity is expected.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:59 PM IST
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score: What makes Arshdeep Singh so special?
Among 27 bowlers (min. 60 deliveries in the death overs) during IPL 2022, Arshdeep (7.91) registered the second-best economy rate among pacers after Jasprit Bumrah (7.66). The youngster has also delivered the joint-most yorkers (38) during the 15th IPL season, along with Bumrah.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:58 PM IST
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score: What about Arshdeep Singh?
The young left-arm pacer, who played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, had impressed the selectors, with his superb variations in the death overs.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:55 PM IST
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score: Gavaskar's big praise for Umran Malik
“The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian player was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that I am excited to see Umran Malik. I do believe he should play, but again they might say that let us win the third one and get ourselves in a situation and then may be they can think about experimenting. It also depends on what the kind of surface they will get at Vizag,” the former India captain said on Star Sports.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:50 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Will India bring in Umran Malik?
With 24 wickets in IPL 2022 for SRH, Umran was the most talked-about bowler from the season. His searing pace and wicket-taking abilities earned him a India call-up. But will India hand a debut cap to Umran at Vishakhapatnam?
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:48 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Gavaskar on India's bowling issue
“The major problem is the fact that they don't have wicket-taking bowlers in this squad apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal. So, you take wickets and then you get the opposition under pressure. So, in both the matches, did anybody look like getting a wicket apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar? He was getting the ball to move. That is the issue which is the reason why a total of 211 was something that they could not defend,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the 2nd T20I.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:45 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Impact of Bhuvneshwar in this series
In eight overs across two innings, Bhuvneshwar has picked five wickets at 11.2 and at an economy rate of just 7. Others bowlers have combined to pick just 4 wickets at an economy rate of 10.14.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:37 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer on Bhuvi
"I think he [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] gave us a really good start, the exact start we required from Bhuvi and you always know that he's known for his swing bowling and the wicket really helped him. He executed his plans really well. He's someone who's got a lot of experience."
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:36 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: The return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Seven of 10 wickets Bhuvneshwar picked this year in T20I cricket were in the powerplay, where he averages just 9.7 with a strike rate of 12 and has conceded a boundary every 8.4 balls. The numbers are his best ever since 2014/15 season.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:29 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: SA's T20I dominance
Since July 2021, South Africa have lost just two T20I games - against West Indies at St George's and against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2021 T20 World Cup. They have won 13 out of 15 matches during the phase.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:23 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Team India in Vizag
India have played three T20I games at the venue. The first, in 2012 against New Zealand, was abandoned. India lost the second game, against Sri Lanka in 2016 and lost to Australia in 2019. South Africa are yet to play at the venue.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:20 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Will India's streak end today?
India have not lost bilateral T20I series at home since 2019 against Australia. During this run, India have won seven series and drawn once, against South Africa in 2019.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:14 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: SA's brilliant record
South Africa's win-loss record in India is their best in any nation (min. 4 games) outside home in T20Is. They have positive record in Sri Lanka (5-2), West Indies (5-2) and New Zealand (3-1). However, they have lost 5 of their seven games in Australia and 3 of their 5 in England.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:10 PM IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Did you know?
South Africa have lost just one T20I game in India so far since their maiden appearance in the country in 2015. Their only defeat came in Mohali in 2019. Overall, the Proteas own a 5-1 record in eight T20I games against India in India, two of which were abandoned.
-
Jun 14, 2022 05:05 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Proteas to continue their streak
The visiting South Africa side have never lost a bilateral T20I series in India. They had won 2-0 in 2015 and had drawn 1-1 in 2019. In fact, the last time South Africa lost a bilateral white-ball series in India was in 2009/10 in the ODI format. They head defeated India in the 50-over format in 2015.
-
Jun 14, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third T20I match of the five-match series between India and South Africa at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Stay tuned for more updates!
