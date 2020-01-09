e-paper
India vs Sri Lanka: History stands in between Team India and series victory in Pune

India vs Sri Lanka: History stands in between Team India and series victory in Pune

IND vs SL: The first T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Guwahati while the hosts recorded a comprehensive victory in Indore to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Jan 09, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli, left greets Sri Lanka's captain Lasith Malinga.
India's captain Virat Kohli, left greets Sri Lanka's captain Lasith Malinga.(AP)
         

Team India will look to complete a series victory when they lock horns against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. The first T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Guwahati while the hosts recorded a comprehensive victory in Indore to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka will be eager to break their hoodoo against India and will be relying on history in their bid to level the series.

Also Read: I’m the vice captain, it’s my duty to keep an eye on all players: Rohit

India hold an impeccable record against Sri Lanka in bilateral T20I series. Excluding the ongoing series, the teams have clashed against each other in six series, with India winning five and one series was drawn in 2009. Moreover, India haven’t lost a T20I against Sri Lanka since 2016.

Form and past record both suggest India should record a series victory in third T20I but the hosts will have to be cautious against history, which is known for its ability to repeat itself. The last time India took on Sri Lanka in Pune, things didn’t go well for the hosts as they were bundled out for a paltry 101 in 18.5 overs.

Also Read: ‘I’ll never be able to fill Dhoni’s shoes, so I don’t even think that way’

The top-order failed spectacularly and only three Indian batsmen could score in double digits. R Ashwin’s unbeaten 31* provided some respectability to the India score as Kasun Rajitha and Dasun Shanaka ran through the Indian batting line-up.

Also Read: Kohli might make a crucial change for 3rd T20I at Pune

Since that unforgettable outing, India have been on top of the game against their Asian rivals and have been at times, invincible. However, complacency can bring down even the best in business and India will look to put up a professional performance and continue their glorious run of form on home soil.

cricket news