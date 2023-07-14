Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Jaiswal eyes debut double, Kohli daddy 100 as IND look to bat WI out
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Jaiswal eyes debut double, Kohli daddy 100 as IND look to bat WI out

Jul 14, 2023 05:12 PM IST
India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score: IND are ahead of WI by 162 runs and with 8 more wickets left, it promises to be another long day for the hosts.

India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: After 2 days of supreme dominance, India would be keen to bat West Indies out of this Test when they resume their first innings at 312/1 with set batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli looking to stamp their authority further. India have batted three out of their four sessions without losing a wicket on the first 2 days and a similar script is likely to unfold on Day 3. West Indies need a miracle to stop India from putting up what looks like a 500-plus total at least. Jaiswal, who on Thursday, became the 17th India batter to hit a century on debut is 67 short of a maiden double century, while for his partner Kohli, it's still early days. However, with both batters looking extremely comfortable and a long list of batters lined up, West Indies need something extra special to save themselves the blushes.  

  • Jul 14, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Day 3 Live Score: West Indies' missed opportunities

    Albeit briefly, but there was a period on Day 2 where West Indies seemed to be troubling India with spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican making the ball turn and grip. It even had Rohit and Jaiswal looking a tad uncomfortable, before the man getting the most purchase, Cornwall, left the field due to an illness. The moment he was out of the equation, India were back on top. Having said that, the bigger story is signs of spin on the second day itself. The cracks are sure to open up further on Day 3 and it gives West Indies just that glimmer of hope. 

  • Jul 14, 2023 05:02 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Day 3 Live Score: Why was Rohit and Jaiswal's partnership special for India

    Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added a marathon 249-run partnership for the opening wicket, which is not only the first 100-plus stand between Indian opener since January of 2022 but is also a record. Rohit and Jaiswal's stand is the highest opening-partnership for India against West Indies in Tests, surpassing Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer's 161 at Gros Islet way back in 2006. Also, this partnership has been a long time coming - 23 innings and 13 Tests to be precise as the last Indian opening pair to notch up 100 runs was that of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal against South Africa in Centurion. 

  • Jul 14, 2023 04:51 PM IST

     India vs West Indies Day 3 Live Score: Day 2 recap!

    The second day, like Day 1, again belonged to India as their batters made merry. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who earned his maiden India cap, made the occasion even sweeter by scoring a century on debut, thus becoming the 17th Indian batter to achieve the momentous feat. However, the one achievement that makes him stand out a cut above the rest is that Jaiswal is the first Indian opener to hit a 100 on debut in a Test match away from home - Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw both did in in India. Jaiswal batted like a pro, notching up a century in challenging conditions and remained unbeaten on 143 at stumps. So good was Yashasvi that he made his partner and captain's century look like an after thought. Yes, Rohit Sharma slammed a century of his own - the 10th of his career - but got dismissed against the run of play.  

  • Jul 14, 2023 04:32 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Day 3 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Howdy, cricket lovers? After 2 one-sided days of Test cricket, brace up for… well… some more as India enter Day 3 on top of West Indies in every aspect. From the super-competitiveness nature of The Ashes, Test cricket is in for a grind as India continues to bulldoze West Indies at the Windsor Park in Dominica. R Ashwin's five-wicket-haul, Yashasvi Jaiswal's century on debut and Rohit Sharma's 10th Test hundred has set the tempo for India. West Indies would gain some confidence knowing that there will be assistance for spinners on Day 3 but whether Rahkeem Cornwall returns to the field and trouble India batters like he did yesterday remains a mystery. Stay tuned, settle in… this could be the day India bat West Indies out of this Test.  

