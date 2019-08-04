India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli to shatter massive T20I record

cricket

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma surpassed skipper Virat Kohli to create a massive T20I record in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday. The right-handed batsman scored a half century in 40 balls after Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. In doing so, Sharma became the player with to have the most number of scores above 50 in the shortest format.

Before the match, Sharma had 20 50+ scores and he was tied at the top spot in the list with Kohli. But with his 17th T20I fifty, he surpassed Kohli to go top of the list.

Sharma was eventually dismissed for 67 off Oshane Thomas as he tried to slog a wider delivery. A leading edge off the bat took the ball straight to Shimron Hetmyer at cover.

Kohli’s decision to win the toss and elect to bat proved to be a correct one with openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan getting off to a flying start. The duo added 67 runs in 7.5 overs for the first wicket before Keemo Paul cleaned up Dhawan for 23. India went into the contest with an unchanged side which played the first T20I on Saturday.

After suffering a four-wicket defeat in the 1st T20I, West Indies made a key change in the side, replacing opener John Campbell with Khary Pierre.

