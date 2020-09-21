e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘I was in pain when I left field last night’ - Ashwin gives update on injury

IPL 2020: ‘I was in pain when I left field last night’ - Ashwin gives update on injury

IPL 2020: R Ashwin suffered a shoulder injury while diving to try and save a run during Delhi Capitals’ first game of the season against Kings XI Punjab.

cricket Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:51 IST
R Ashwin walking back after getting injured.
R Ashwin walking back after getting injured.(Screenshot/Twitter)
         

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had quite a dramatic start to his career at Delhi Capitals. In DC’s opening game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Ashwin came into the attack in the 5th over and picked up two wickets. The bowler dismissed Karun Nair and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran in quick succession.

But after bowling the final ball of the over, Ashwin dived to save a run and injured his shoulders. Withering in pain, Ashwin went off the field with his shoulders being supported by the team physio Patrick Farhart.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Live Score and Updates

Now, in a tweet on Monday, the 33-year-old gave an update on his conditions and said that the scan reports are encouraging and he will be back into action soon.

“I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support,” Ashwin wrote in the tweet. 

Earlier, skipper Shreyas Iyer had also exuded confidence that his senior bowler will be fit in a few days.

“I briefly spoke to Ashwin, and Ashwin said he’ll be ready for the next game. But at the end of the day it’s the physio’s decision,” Iyer said after Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over in their opening IPL 13 match here on Sunday night.

“He’s a strong-minded guy and hopefully he will be available,” Iyer had added.

Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings in their next game on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

