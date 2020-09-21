IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Can RCB live up to its star power?

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Updates:Since headlining the 2016 IPL final four years ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone down contrasting paths. Champions that season, SRH have reached the Playoffs all three seasons thereafter, in one of which the side finished runners-up. Meanwhile, RCB’s fortunes have gone south, twice bagging with the wooden spoon (In 2017 and 2019) and one finishing sixth on the Points-Table. As these two teams open their IPL 2020 campaign on Monday, it promises to make for a fascinating battle, one that pits Virat Kohli against David Warner.



17:20 hrs IST RCB vs SRH: Match Preview It would interest you to know that these two teams headlined the final of the 2016 IPL final. But while the Sunrisers have gone from strength to strength, RCB haven’t quite been able to replicate that year’s success. In the next three seasons, RCB have finished eighth, sixth and eighth. Sunrisers on the other hand, made it to the Playoffs all three seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2018. Read full match preview here



