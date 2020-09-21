IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI Will David Warner-Jonny Bairstow return to open?

cricket

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:27 IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to begin their campaign for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League on Monday and they will go head-to-head against Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH had finished fourth the last time around but will be eager to go one step ahead and make it to the finals. On papers, SRH look quite strong with the batting line-up of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson, and the bowling line-up of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and Rashid Khan.

But injuries hampered SRH’s campaign last year and their middle-order still continues to look like an issue, much like last year. Here is a look at the 11 players SRH are likely to field on Monday:

David Warner (c)

David Warner has a point to prove. He has been given the captaincy role for SRH this year, a role he is no longer allowed to take on for Australia. Warner was banned from a leadership role after the ball-tampering scandal of 2018, and the captaincy stint with SRH is his chance to prove what Australia are missing. He was the orange cap winner last year, and RCB will be wary of the threat he poses.

Jonny Bairstow (wk)

To everyone’s surprise, Warner found a sensational partner in England’s Jonny Bairstow last year in IPL. There has never been a doubt about how talented the English keeper is. But considering the rivalry between England and Australia, it was a pleasant surprise for SRH fans to see how amazingly the two complimented each other on top. This could be the most lethal opening pair of IPL 2020.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is one of the smartest cricketing minds in the world at the moment, and his silent, but an intelligent approach towards the sport, always makes him a threat. He can be the perfect voice of reason in Warner’s ears when things are not going in SRH’s way.

Manish Pandey

SRH has struggled in the past to fix players in the middle-order, and continues to change, crop, and edit in this department. But Manish Pandey has always been a constant, and the franchise will hope he showcases his best in this year’s IPL.

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar faced a barrage of criticism after the World Cup last year after he failed to shine in cricket’s biggest tournament in England, despite being picked over Ambati Rayudu in the Indian squad. He will be raring to put on a show.

Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

In Wriddhiman Saha, not only SRH get a stable pair of hands behind the stumps, but they also get a batsman who knows how to play according to situations. Saha can pace his innings beautifully and also has the ability to hit big shots as and when required - a talent he has shown quite a few times in the IPL.

Rashid Khan

On his day, Rashid Khan is an absolute match-winner. The Afghanistan spinner can not only take crucial wickets, he can also slow down the run rate, and bound shackles on the opposition’s batsmen. On UAE surfaces, Rashid Khan will be a force to reckon with. Moreover, he can also hit big shots lower down the order and win games.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a successful time at SRH and he is the backbone of the team’s bowling attack. Bhuvneshwar can be lethal with his inswingers with the new ball, but he still needs to improve in death overs.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma has a sensational record against RCB captain Virat Kohli. He has dismissed Kohli six times in the IPL - which makes him the joint-most successful bowler against Kohli, alongside Ashish Nehra, in the IPL.

Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul is another under-rated bowler who is exceptionally well with the new ball. Kaul has a tenacity of getting early wickets, but much like Bhuvneshwar, he needs to do more in the death overs.

Shahbaz Nadeem

The domestic veteran Shahbaz Nadeem can be SRH’s silent assassin in the UAE. The left-arm spinner will enjoy bowling on slow pitches in the country and can extract maximum out from the surface.